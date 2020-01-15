FAA taps Raytheon to advance STARS system

STARS is used to provide safe and efficient aircraft spacing and sequencing guidance for more than 40,000 departing and arriving aircraft daily at more than 600 civilian and military airports.

Jan 15th, 2020
STARS receives radar data and flight plan information and presents the information to air traffic controllers on high resolution, color displays, which allows controllers to monitor, control and accept hand-off of air traffic.
STARS receives radar data and flight plan information and presents the information to air traffic controllers on high resolution, color displays, which allows controllers to monitor, control and accept hand-off of air traffic.
Raytheon

DULLES, Va., - Raytheon Company was selected by the Federal Aviation Administration to improve the usability and reduce operational costs for the Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System. The modernization of STARS is critical to ensuring the national airspace continues to stay safe.

"We want air traffic controllers to have the best tools available to manage the increasingly complex airspace around our airports," said Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services.

STARS is used by air traffic controllers across the U.S. to provide safe and efficient aircraft spacing and sequencing guidance for more than 40,000 departing and arriving aircraft daily at more than 600 civilian and military airports.

"In partnership with the FAA, our STARS program has been deployed at 11 of the largest Terminal Radar Approach Control facilities that control 80 percent of U.S. air traffic," said Matt Gilligan, vice president of Raytheon IIS.

Raytheon has installed the advanced STARS systems at TRACONS in New York, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, northern and southern California, St. Louis, Louisville, Minneapolis, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Raytheon's STARS team will continue to work with the FAA's NextGen modernization initiative to achieve a historic first—a single national software and hardware baseline across the country by the middle of 2020.

More in ATC/ATM
Atc Workstation Update
Raytheon, WEYTEC team to develop next-gen ATC workstation
The team aims to replace the current systems, and similar ones abroad, with advanced, modern workstations that seamlessly integrate flight-critical applications.
Oct 17th, 2019
Content Dam Avi Online Articles 2019 02 F35 Uk
German radar company says it tracked F-35 in 2018
In the illustrious history of the F-35 fighter jet, add a pony farm outside Berlin as the place where one company claims the plane’s stealth cover was blown, writes Sebastian Sprenger for C4ISR.com.
Oct 1st, 2019
Thales D Ils 19 Sept 2019 5d8398fe26255
Thales to build deployable air traffic control systems
Thales D-ILS helps fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters land in low visibility with guidance based on the aircraft's glide path to its touchdown point, writes John Keller for Military & Aerospace Electronics.
Sep 19th, 2019
A Singapore Airlines jumbo jet comes in for a landing. Boeing forecasts that the Asia Pacific region will be the driver for adding commercial air travel employees, including pilots and maintenance personnel, in the next coming two decades.
Boeing sees Asia driving commercial air growth
Over the next 20 years, Boeing says that the Asia Pacific region will account for more than one-third of global demand.
Sep 4th, 2019
Dji Drone 5ced479c246d3
Former FCC chair backs ‘ATC for drones’
Wheeler, who was FCC chairman during the Obama administration, recently joined the board of AirMap, which is building a platform for drone air traffic management.
Jul 16th, 2019
British Flag 1907933 1280
ATC issue grounds flights at UK's Gatwick
The airport said it planned to resume full operations today, reported Jayme Deerwester for USA Today.
Jul 11th, 2019
Beacon In Action
EmbraerX debuts 'Beacon' MRO platform
The Beacon platform is designed to connect and synchronize industry resources, the aftermarket supply chain, and aviation services professionals in an efficient way to keep aircraft flying.
Jun 10th, 2019
Senior Airman Daniel Kardas, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace equipment journeyman, operates ground equipment that replenishes liquid oxygen systems on a C-17 Globemaster III, May 9, 2019, at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. The 437th AMXS is comprised of combat-ready maintainers and support personnel who inspect, service and maintain the assigned C-17 aircraft at JB Charleston.
USAF and FAA team up to promote aviation careers
The Air Force and the Federal Aviation Administration announced a collaborative effort to counter the national aircrew shortage.
Jun 6th, 2019
Rugged rackmount server for handling military artificial intelligence (AI) uses introduced by Mercury
Rugged rackmount server for handling military artificial intelligence (AI) uses introduced by Mercury
ANDOVER, Mass. – Mercury Systems Inc. in Andover, Mass., is introducing the EnterpriseSeries RES-XR6 rugged rackmount server product lineup with Intel second-generation Xeon Scalable processors for military artificial intelligence (AI), radar, C4ISR, and tactical networking defense applications.
May 8th, 2019
Mercury Systems dedicates its new AMC in Huntsville, Alabama
Mercury Systems dedicates its new AMC in Huntsville, Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Mercury Systems, Inc. of Andover, Mass., recently celebrated the dedication of its expanded Advanced Microelectronics Center (AMC) in Huntsville, Ala. Congressman Mo Brooks; Col. Robert Barrie, Military Deputy, PEO Aviation; Donna McCrary of the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce; and Harrison Diamond from the Office of the Mayor joined senior Mercury executives for a ribbon cutting ceremony, reception and facility tour.
Apr 30th, 2019
CNS/ATM Working Group to focus on emerging civil mandates, impact on military aircraft
CNS/ATM Working Group to focus on emerging civil mandates, impact on military aircraft
HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass. – The Communications, Navigation, Surveillance/Air Traffic Management Center of Excellence will look toward the next decade of civil mandates and technologies at its upcoming 2019 CNS/ATM Working Group. This year's event will be held June 4-5 at the Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.
Apr 17th, 2019
Students and industry collaborate to identify novel tactics in controlling unmanned air vehicles
Students and industry collaborate to identify novel tactics in controlling unmanned air vehicles
CRANFIELD, United Kingdom - Recently, teams from British institutions for higher education - Cranfield University, The University of Manchester and University of Strathclyde - were challenged to develop the most effective solution to take control over unmanned air vehicles (UAVs) in the event of a swarm attack.
Apr 8th, 2019
Raytheon and Lockheed Martin sign agreement to pursue contract to modernize surveillance and air traffic control systems
Raytheon and Lockheed Martin sign agreement to pursue contract to modernize surveillance and air traffic control systems
WALTHAM, Mass., - Raytheon Company and Lockheed Martin Corporation are jointly pursuing the Spectrum Efficient National Surveillance Radar (SENSR) contract that will consolidate and modernize America's aging surveillance and air traffic control radars.
Apr 1st, 2019
JetBlue taps Collins Aerospace to provide biometric facial scanning system at JFK International
JetBlue taps Collins Aerospace to provide biometric facial scanning system at JFK International
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – JetBlue is advancing the boarding process at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) with SelfPass — a biometric facial scanning process implemented by Collins Aerospace, in cooperation with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Boarding is performed in a matter of seconds and eliminates the need to present traditional boarding and identification documents.
Mar 28th, 2019