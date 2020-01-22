GAITHERSBURG, Md., - GL Communications Inc., a producer of telecom test and measurement solutions, recently launched their enhanced ED-137 Voice Recorder Emulator referred to as MAPS ED-137 Recorder Emulator to support volume 4 recording.

“Air traffic control centers are required to provide continuous "ground/ground" and "ground/air" voice communication recordings with synchronized flight related data, for establishing “air traffic incident” chronology, replay, safety improvement, audits, statistics, and training purposes”, said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications

He further added, “ED137 defines inter-operability standards for the next generation VoIP Air Traffic Recorder. These next generation recorders are specially designed for all traffic control towers and centers to simplify the recording, archiving, and playback of voice communications”.

The latest release adds important new enhancements to MAPS ED-137 Recorder Emulator as per ED137-4C Volume 4 Recorder version.

These include:

Provides option to simulate both ED137-4B and ED137-4C versions of Recorder Interface

Recording 2-byte base R2S header and R2S header extensions (R2S-TLV)

Recording Client supports RTSP session keep alive

Checking Recorder Server liveliness by sending RTSP OPTIONS requests

Simulates Caller Rejected calls, Attended Call Transfer, Joining Conference

Simulates proprietary Call Record Details (CRD) metadata

All SIP requests and responses will have WG67-Version header updated with Recorder version 'recorder.02'

Supports unicast recording sessions, where the SSRC assigned by Recorder Server is used for media stream

Additional call properties are added - Call Type, Client Type, ClientId and Disconnect Reason

