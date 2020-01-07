PATUXENT RIVER NAS, Md. – Combat aircraft avionics experts at Lockheed Martin Corp. will continue integrating a 360-degree electro-optical sensor system on the U.S. F-35 joint strike fighter under terms of a $98.9 million order announced last week, writes John Keller for Military & Aerospace Electronics. Continue reading original article

The Intelligent Aerospace take:

January 7, 2019-The electro-optical DAS collects real-time, high-resolution imagery from six IR cameras mounted around the aircraft and sends it to the pilot’s helmet-mounted display, providing a 360-degree spherical view of the environment.

The next-generation electro-optical DAS is from the Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems segment in McKinney, Texas. The system's original manufacturer was Northrop Grumman Corp., but the Pentagon and Lockheed Martin switched suppliers of the system to Raytheon in mid-2018.

Related: Lockheed Martin to provide shipboard test and measurement sets for fixing avionics aboard naval aircraft

Related: Lockheed Martin delivers 134 F-35s in 2019

Related: Stealthy no more? A German radar vendor says it tracked the F-35 jet in 2018 — from a pony farm

Jamie Whitney, Associate Editor

Intelligent Aerospace