Lockheed Martin continues integrating 360-degree spherical electro-optical avionics sensor on F-35 combat jet

By projecting video into a helmet-mounted display, the F-35’s pilot can see through the aircraft structure to view the surrounding environment, writes John Keller for Military & Aerospace Electronics.

Jan 7th, 2020
F 35s 6 Jan 2019 5e136e364042f

PATUXENT RIVER NAS, Md. – Combat aircraft avionics experts at Lockheed Martin Corp. will continue integrating a 360-degree electro-optical sensor system on the U.S. F-35 joint strike fighter under terms of a $98.9 million order announced last week, writes John Keller for Military & Aerospace ElectronicsContinue reading original article

The Intelligent Aerospace take:

January 7, 2019-The electro-optical DAS collects real-time, high-resolution imagery from six IR cameras mounted around the aircraft and sends it to the pilot’s helmet-mounted display, providing a 360-degree spherical view of the environment.

The next-generation electro-optical DAS is from the Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems segment in McKinney, Texas. The system's original manufacturer was Northrop Grumman Corp., but the Pentagon and Lockheed Martin switched suppliers of the system to Raytheon in mid-2018.

Jamie Whitney, Associate Editor
Intelligent Aerospace

