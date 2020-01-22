WASHINGTON - Lockheed Martin said on Tuesday that a cloud-based network will replace the computer-based logistics system in all its F-35 fighter jets by 2022 end, reports Reuters. Continue reading original article

The Intelligent Aerospace take:

January 22, 2020-Lockheed noted that the F-35 will use the Operational Data integrated Network (ODIN) to reduce the human workload while delivering data in near-real time. The system will replace the Automatic Logistics Information System, which has been blamed for delaying aircraft maintenance. Lockheed said that ODIN will be delivered to the F-35 fleet later this year.

Related: Lockheed Martin continues integrating 360-degree spherical electro-optical avionics sensor on F-35 combat jet

Related: Stealthy Lockheed F-35 breaks down too often, Pentagon says

Related: Stealthy no more? A German radar vendor says it tracked the F-35 jet in 2018 — from a pony farm

Jamie Whitney, Associate Editor

Intelligent Aerospace