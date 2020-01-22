Lockheed Martin to migrate F-35 logistics system to cloud by 2022 end

A cloud-based network will replace the computer-based logistics system in all its F-35 fighter jets by 2022 end, reports Reuters.

Jan 22nd, 2020
Content Dam Avi Online Articles 2018 05 F35 Ew

WASHINGTON - Lockheed Martin said on Tuesday that a cloud-based network will replace the computer-based logistics system in all its F-35 fighter jets by 2022 end, reports ReutersContinue reading original article

The Intelligent Aerospace take:

January 22, 2020-Lockheed noted that the F-35 will use the Operational Data integrated Network (ODIN) to reduce the human workload while delivering data in near-real time. The system will replace the Automatic Logistics Information System, which has been blamed for delaying aircraft maintenance. Lockheed said that ODIN will be delivered to the F-35 fleet later this year.

Jamie Whitney, Associate Editor
Intelligent Aerospace

