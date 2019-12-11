SAS utilizes Scandit’s barcode scanning on smartphones

Scandinavia’s largest airline has launched a new mobile app for employees to scan boarding passes and passports and track baggage.

Dec 11th, 2019
ZURICH, Switzerland - Scandit recently announced that SAS (Scandinavian Airlines System) has integrated its scanning software into their new Ground Handling App for smartphones, to replace expensive built-in scanners and upgrade critical ground workflows.

The mobile app (developed by Stockholm-based Objective Solutions) enables using mobile scanning of boarding passes, passports, meal vouchers and baggage tags. SAS has deployed the Scandit-powered app to their three Scandinavian airport hubs: Stockholm Arlanda, Oslo Gardermoen, and Copenhagen Kastrup. A detailed case study about the integration is now available.

SAS carries more than 30 million passengers annually to 120 destinations on over 170 aircraft and is widely recognized as a pioneer in digital innovation for the air travel industry. The Ground Handling App is part of a global, digital infrastructure initiative to streamline and improve key operations and improve the travelling experience for their growing volume of passengers. In the first deployment, SAS employees were equipped with 700 Galaxy A8 devices, with further rollouts planned across SAS’ global operations.

The Scandit software was easily integrated into the SAS IT ecosystem. Customer-facing SAS employees use the mobile app from anywhere in the airport, for example at the boarding gate where agents are no longer tied to gate podiums. Passengers are benefiting from a faster, more personalized service and SAS has reduced costs compared to the dedicated scanners and infrastructure. Booking changes can also be done seamlessly with the mobile app and baggage handlers use it to record and track baggage.


