TREMBLAY-EN-FRANCE, France - The Air France-KLM Group has placed a firm order for 10 additional widebody Airbus A350-900s, which will take its total order for the type to 38 aircraft. The A350 XWBs are intended to be operated by Air France.

“Rationalising and modernising the fleet is central to our effort to regain our leading position in Europe,” said Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM Group. “It will strengthen our performance from both an economic and operational standpoint, and will help us deliver on our ambitious sustainability agenda. Offering a 25% reduction in fuel consumption compared to previous-generation aircraft, the Airbus A350-900 is a jewel of European expertise and a passenger favorite. We are excited to see it become a core asset of the Air France fleet.”

Air France-KLM currently operates a fleet of 159 Airbus aircraft.