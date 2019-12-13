Qantas picks Airbus over Boeing to carry out the world's longest flights

Qantas is choosing Airbus over Boeing as a partner to fly the world's longest passenger routes, reports Michelle Toh for CNN.

Dec 13th, 2019
A350 1000 Qantas Rr 1
Airbus

HONG KONG - Qantas is choosing Airbus over Boeing as a partner to fly the world's longest passenger routes. It's yet another blow to the embattled American aircraft maker, which continues to weather fallout from the 737 Max crisis, reports Michelle Toh for CNNContinue reading original article

The Intelligent Aerospace take:

December 13, 2019- Quantas' "Project Sunrise" aims to fly roughly 19 hours non-stop from Sydney and Brisbane to London and New York. Both Boeing and Airbus pitched modified versions of their long-haul passenger jets. Noting it was a "tough choice," Quantas CEO Alan Joyce said it was "made even harder by innovation from both manufacturers to improve on what they had already spent years designing."

"After detailed evaluation of the Boeing 777X and Airbus A350, Qantas has selected the A350-1000 as the preferred aircraft if Sunrise proceeds," the carrier wrote in a press release. "This aircraft uses the Rolls Royce Trent XWB engine, which has a strong reliability record after being in service with airlines for more than two years. Airbus will add an additional fuel tank and slightly increase the maximum takeoff weight to deliver the performance required for Sunrise routes. No orders have been placed but Qantas will work closely with Airbus to prepare contract terms for up to 12 aircraft ahead of a final decision by the Qantas Board. Airbus has agreed to extend the deadline to confirm delivery slots from February 2020 to March 2020. This provides additional time to negotiate an industrial agreement without impacting the planned start date of Project Sunrise flights in the first half of calendar 2023."

Related: I just took the world’s first 20-Hour flight. Here’s what it did to me

Related: Qantas challenges Airbus and Boeing to enable the airline to fly nonstop from Sydney and Melbourne to London

Related: GE opens digital collaboration center, partners with Qantas to drive aviation efficiencies through data analytics

Jamie Whitney, Associate Editor
Intelligent Aerospace

More in Commercial
Te Connectivity 11 Dec 2019 5df0d330301a5
Connectors, EMI shielding for harsh military uses from TE
Designed to MIL-DTL-38999 levels of performance, The TE Connectivity 369 series connectors are suited for harsh military and aerospace environments.
Dec 11th, 2019
Boeing Max 5d726b7a1e041 5d76ba3a94c6a 5d80f02bd9e20 5d823eeba225e
FAA chief says Boeing 737 Max recertification process to stretch into 2020
Dickson’s forecast upends Boeing’s guidance that regulators would re-approve the plane before the end of the year, report Leslie Josephs and Elly Cosgrove for CNBC.
Dec 11th, 2019
A321 Xlr Sky
Chile’s SKY orders 10 A321XLRs to expand its international footprint
The airline will expand its international route network with the new aircraft.
Dec 10th, 2019
EHang passenger-grade AAVs performed simultaneous flight in the downtown area and CBD of Guangzhou city, near the landmark of Canton Tower and LIEDE Bridge.
EHang debuts in-city demo flight of its 'flying taxis'
Under the terms of a partnership agreement, Heli Chuangxin and EHang are committed to building up the infrastructure for the world's first commercial in-city sightseeing UAM route in Guangzhou.
Dec 9th, 2019
Am Product Logo Ach P
Aston Martin and Airbus team up to take to the skies
New partnership between Aston Martin and Airbus Corporate Helicopters brings together automotive and aeronautical design teams
Dec 9th, 2019
Active Inceptors Image 2
BAE Systems’ active inceptors earn certification on Gulfstream G600 and G500
Unlike a passive system, active inceptors, which are part of the controls pilots use to fly an aircraft, have electronically controlled actuators that send tactile feedback to the pilot through the stick.
Dec 6th, 2019
Jaunt Mou Image 1
BAE and Jaunt collaborate on UAM energy management
During this collaboration, both companies will investigate product development for the future of aircraft electrification.
Dec 5th, 2019
Hero Spot
2019 M&AE Technology Innovators Awards announced
Awards are in three tiers -- ranging from platinum, the highest, to the gold awards, and finally to the silver awards.
Dec 5th, 2019
A321 Xlr United Airlines
United Airlines picks A321XLR for transatlantic route expansion
UA's Airbus deal is a firm order for 50 aircraft
Dec 4th, 2019
Content Dam Avi Online Articles 2012 06 Airbus A380 5da73ad1313a0
Airbus says American tariffs should be reduced following compliance measures
Airbus says that this is the direct result of the panel finding that the loans for the development of the A380 no longer have an impact on Boeing sales and that therefore the value of the lost sales no longer exists.
Dec 3rd, 2019
Sigma Netics Sst 14 X
Sigma-Netics now offers harsh environment pressure transducers
Users can choose from a variety of options, such as electrical connections, outputs and thermal compensation ranges.
Dec 3rd, 2019
A220 Air Baltic Group
Airbus celebrates the 100th A220 aircraft produced
The world’s first A220 (formerly called the C Series) was delivered in June 2016 to A220-100 launch operator SWISS.
Dec 2nd, 2019
Lockheed Martin Rendering
Preparing the next generation of GPS
By 2034, our entire constellation of GPS satellites will be GPS III models, which are more secure against jamming and cyberattacks, writes CBS News.
Dec 2nd, 2019
Ready F Lex Without Gear Boxes
S.S. White technologies highlights custom flexible shafts for aerospace
White's flexible shafts for aerospace applications are used in thrust reverser, flap, slat actuation systems and manual overdrive systems of air and space craft.
Nov 27th, 2019