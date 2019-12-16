Airbus acquires Seattle-area’s MTM Robotics

The MTM business will retain its current leadership and 40-person staff, as well as its facility in Mukilteo, Washington, near Seattle.

Dec 16th, 2019
Mtm Robotics
Airbus

TOULOUSE, France - Airbus has acquired industrial automation company, MTM Robotics, for an undisclosed sum. The move shows Airbus’ commitment to expanding advanced robotics capabilities within its manufacturing processes. The MTM business will retain its current leadership and 40-person staff, as well as its facility in Mukilteo, Washington, near Seattle.

“We are pleased and excited to become a part of the Airbus family and look forward to further integrating our products and approaches into the Airbus industrialization chain, “said MTM founder, Mike Woogerd.

The acquisition is the latest chapter in a ten-year-plus relationship between the companies, with multiple MTM light automated robotics systems currently in use at Airbus manufacturing facilities. While MTM will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Airbus Americas, Inc., headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, it will continue to serve other customers in the aerospace industry. Since 2003, MTM has deployed more than 40 aerospace manufacturing systems comprised of machines, tools, machine software, enterprise software and support throughout the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The acquisition marks the latest step for Airbus in its industrialization roadmap, aimed at leveraging the time- and cost-saving benefits associated with using robotics in the manufacture and assembly of its commercial aircraft.

More in Commercial
Te Connectivity 11 Dec 2019 5df0d330301a5
Connectors, EMI shielding for harsh military uses from TE
Designed to MIL-DTL-38999 levels of performance, The TE Connectivity 369 series connectors are suited for harsh military and aerospace environments.
Dec 11th, 2019
Boeing Max 5d726b7a1e041 5d76ba3a94c6a 5d80f02bd9e20 5d823eeba225e
FAA chief says Boeing 737 Max recertification process to stretch into 2020
Dickson’s forecast upends Boeing’s guidance that regulators would re-approve the plane before the end of the year, report Leslie Josephs and Elly Cosgrove for CNBC.
Dec 11th, 2019
A321 Xlr Sky
Chile’s SKY orders 10 A321XLRs to expand its international footprint
The airline will expand its international route network with the new aircraft.
Dec 10th, 2019
EHang passenger-grade AAVs performed simultaneous flight in the downtown area and CBD of Guangzhou city, near the landmark of Canton Tower and LIEDE Bridge.
EHang debuts in-city demo flight of its 'flying taxis'
Under the terms of a partnership agreement, Heli Chuangxin and EHang are committed to building up the infrastructure for the world's first commercial in-city sightseeing UAM route in Guangzhou.
Dec 9th, 2019
Am Product Logo Ach P
Aston Martin and Airbus team up to take to the skies
New partnership between Aston Martin and Airbus Corporate Helicopters brings together automotive and aeronautical design teams
Dec 9th, 2019
Active Inceptors Image 2
BAE Systems’ active inceptors earn certification on Gulfstream G600 and G500
Unlike a passive system, active inceptors, which are part of the controls pilots use to fly an aircraft, have electronically controlled actuators that send tactile feedback to the pilot through the stick.
Dec 6th, 2019
Jaunt Mou Image 1
BAE and Jaunt collaborate on UAM energy management
During this collaboration, both companies will investigate product development for the future of aircraft electrification.
Dec 5th, 2019
Hero Spot
2019 M&AE Technology Innovators Awards announced
Awards are in three tiers -- ranging from platinum, the highest, to the gold awards, and finally to the silver awards.
Dec 5th, 2019
A321 Xlr United Airlines
United Airlines picks A321XLR for transatlantic route expansion
UA's Airbus deal is a firm order for 50 aircraft
Dec 4th, 2019
Content Dam Avi Online Articles 2012 06 Airbus A380 5da73ad1313a0
Airbus says American tariffs should be reduced following compliance measures
Airbus says that this is the direct result of the panel finding that the loans for the development of the A380 no longer have an impact on Boeing sales and that therefore the value of the lost sales no longer exists.
Dec 3rd, 2019
Sigma Netics Sst 14 X
Sigma-Netics now offers harsh environment pressure transducers
Users can choose from a variety of options, such as electrical connections, outputs and thermal compensation ranges.
Dec 3rd, 2019
A220 Air Baltic Group
Airbus celebrates the 100th A220 aircraft produced
The world’s first A220 (formerly called the C Series) was delivered in June 2016 to A220-100 launch operator SWISS.
Dec 2nd, 2019
Lockheed Martin Rendering
Preparing the next generation of GPS
By 2034, our entire constellation of GPS satellites will be GPS III models, which are more secure against jamming and cyberattacks, writes CBS News.
Dec 2nd, 2019
Ready F Lex Without Gear Boxes
S.S. White technologies highlights custom flexible shafts for aerospace
White's flexible shafts for aerospace applications are used in thrust reverser, flap, slat actuation systems and manual overdrive systems of air and space craft.
Nov 27th, 2019