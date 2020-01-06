NEW YORK - Even as Boeing inches closer to getting the 737 Max back in the air, new problems with the plane are emerging that go beyond the software that played a role in two deadly crashes, write Natalie Kitroeff and David Gelles for the New York Times. Continue reading original article

The Intelligent Aerospace take:

January 6, 2020-It's a new year, and a new potential set of problems for the aerospace giant Boeing, as the New York Times wrote a piece on Sunday (and updated it today) chronicling issues discovered by the Chicago-based company during an internal audit requested by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The news came after Boeing announced former CEO and boardmember Dennis A. Muilenburg had resigned.

According to the Times, Boeing is considering whether or not to separate two bundles of wires that are close together and may cause a short in the beleaguered Max. The fix, if deemed necessary, Boeing said would be the application of a clamp to separate the bundles. The Times reporters noted that the fix would take approximately one to two hours per plane.

“We are working closely with the F.A.A. and other regulators on a robust and thorough certification process to ensure a safe and compliant design,” Gordon Johndroe, a Boeing spokesman, said in a statement to the Times. “We identified these issues as part of that rigorous process, and we are working with the F.A.A. to perform the appropriate analysis. It would be premature to speculate as to whether this analysis will lead to any design changes.”

Jamie Whitney, Associate Editor

Intelligent Aerospace