It’s not just software: new safety risks under scrutiny on Boeing’s 737 Max

The company and regulators are looking into everything from the wiring on the plane to its engines, write Natalie Kitroeff and David Gelles for the New York Times.

Jan 6th, 2020
Boeing 3763499 960 720 5dc18dec31ae8 5dfb8cac2f9d1
Pixabay

NEW YORK - Even as Boeing inches closer to getting the 737 Max back in the air, new problems with the plane are emerging that go beyond the software that played a role in two deadly crashes, write Natalie Kitroeff and David Gelles for the New York TimesContinue reading original article

The Intelligent Aerospace take:

January 6, 2020-It's a new year, and a new potential set of problems for the aerospace giant Boeing, as the New York Times wrote a piece on Sunday (and updated it today) chronicling issues discovered by the Chicago-based company during an internal audit requested by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The news came after Boeing announced former CEO and boardmember Dennis A. Muilenburg had resigned.

According to the Times, Boeing is considering whether or not to separate two bundles of wires that are close together and may cause a short in the beleaguered Max. The fix, if deemed necessary, Boeing said would be the application of a clamp to separate the bundles. The Times reporters noted that the fix would take approximately one to two hours per plane.

“We are working closely with the F.A.A. and other regulators on a robust and thorough certification process to ensure a safe and compliant design,” Gordon Johndroe, a Boeing spokesman, said in a statement to the Times. “We identified these issues as part of that rigorous process, and we are working with the F.A.A. to perform the appropriate analysis. It would be premature to speculate as to whether this analysis will lead to any design changes.”

Related: After Boeing halts Max production, suppliers wait for fallout

Related: FAA chief says Boeing 737 Max recertification process to stretch into 2020

Related: Damning report faults Boeing and F.A.A. on 737 Max certification

Jamie Whitney, Associate Editor
Intelligent Aerospace

More in Commercial
Embraer E2
First E175-E2 Jet Completes its Maiden Flight
The E175-E2 features new Pratt & Whitney GTF PW1700G ultra-high bypass ratio engines, a completely new wing, full fly-by-wire controls and new landing gear.
Dec 18th, 2019
Hero Product Master
TE new P-Clamps offer improved flexibility vs. metal clamps
The new tool-free clamps are designed for military, aerospace and industrial applications.
Dec 18th, 2019
Phantom P4 1701166 1280
Report shows there are 537 anti-drone systems
From jamming rifles to ground installations that fire nets, a new report lays out the expansive Wild West of anti-drone tech, writes Matthew Gault for Vice.
Dec 16th, 2019
Mtm Robotics
Airbus acquires Seattle-area’s MTM Robotics
The MTM business will retain its current leadership and 40-person staff, as well as its facility in Mukilteo, Washington, near Seattle.
Dec 16th, 2019
Citadel Homeland Protect V3
U.S. government and Citadel collaborate on CUAS tech
Drones have been difficult to defend and protect against as they are easily purchased, adapted for weaponization, and can execute cybersecurity attacks.
Dec 13th, 2019
A350 1000 Qantas Rr 1
Qantas picks Airbus over Boeing to carry out the world's longest flights
Qantas is choosing Airbus over Boeing as a partner to fly the world's longest passenger routes, reports Michelle Toh for CNN.
Dec 13th, 2019
A350 900 Air France 1
Air France-KLM orders an additional 10 A350 XWBs
The A350 XWBs are intended to be operated by Air France.
Dec 12th, 2019
Scandit Barcode Scanning Ticketing
SAS utilizes Scandit’s barcode scanning on smartphones
Scandinavia’s largest airline has launched a new mobile app for employees to scan boarding passes and passports and track baggage.
Dec 11th, 2019
Te Connectivity 11 Dec 2019 5df0d330301a5
Connectors, EMI shielding for harsh military uses from TE
Designed to MIL-DTL-38999 levels of performance, The TE Connectivity 369 series connectors are suited for harsh military and aerospace environments.
Dec 11th, 2019
Boeing Max 5d726b7a1e041 5d76ba3a94c6a 5d80f02bd9e20 5d823eeba225e
FAA chief says Boeing 737 Max recertification process to stretch into 2020
Dickson’s forecast upends Boeing’s guidance that regulators would re-approve the plane before the end of the year, report Leslie Josephs and Elly Cosgrove for CNBC.
Dec 11th, 2019
A321 Xlr Sky
Chile’s SKY orders 10 A321XLRs to expand its international footprint
The airline will expand its international route network with the new aircraft.
Dec 10th, 2019
EHang passenger-grade AAVs performed simultaneous flight in the downtown area and CBD of Guangzhou city, near the landmark of Canton Tower and LIEDE Bridge.
EHang debuts in-city demo flight of its 'flying taxis'
Under the terms of a partnership agreement, Heli Chuangxin and EHang are committed to building up the infrastructure for the world's first commercial in-city sightseeing UAM route in Guangzhou.
Dec 9th, 2019
Am Product Logo Ach P
Aston Martin and Airbus team up to take to the skies
New partnership between Aston Martin and Airbus Corporate Helicopters brings together automotive and aeronautical design teams
Dec 9th, 2019
Active Inceptors Image 2
BAE Systems’ active inceptors earn certification on Gulfstream G600 and G500
Unlike a passive system, active inceptors, which are part of the controls pilots use to fly an aircraft, have electronically controlled actuators that send tactile feedback to the pilot through the stick.
Dec 6th, 2019