MIRAMAR, Fla., - U.S.-based Spirit Airlines has finalized a purchase agreement with Airbus for 100 A320neo family aircraft. The two parties had signed and announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the purchase of up to 100 of the aircraft – a mix of A319neo, A320neo, and A321neo – to meet the airline’s future fleet requirements.

Spirit is based in South Florida and is the fastest-growing airline in the United States, with flights throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean. The airline will announce an engine selection at a later date.

Firm orders worldwide for the A320neo family now have surpassed 7,300 from more than 110 global customers.