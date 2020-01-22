Airbus to add A321 production capabilities in France

By mid-2022 the current A380 Lagardere facility in Toulouse will accommodate a digitally-enabled A321 line as a step to modernise the A320 production system in Toulouse.

Jan 22nd, 2020
A321 Xlr 02
Airbus

TOULOUSE, France - Airbus has decided to create new A321 production capabilities at its site in Toulouse, citing its strategy to keep increase industrial capacity and flexibility.

By mid-2022 the current A380 Lagardere facility in Toulouse will accommodate a digitally-enabled A321 line as a step to modernise the A320 production system in Toulouse. The new facilities will provide more flexibility for A321 production, while keeping the overall single-aisle industrial capacity in Toulouse flat.

Currently, the only European final assembly line to assemble A321s is at Airbus’ Hamburg site. In addition, the A321 is also being assembled and delivered from Mobile, Alabama, USA.

Toulouse was selected for several reasons such as: overall competitiveness, time to market, investment cost, available floor space and resources. The decision has been communicated to Airbus’ social partners.

