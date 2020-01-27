EVERETT, Wash., - The world's longest and largest twin-engine airliner, the Boeing 777-9X, has finally taken to the skies for its maiden flight, offering a ray of hope for the troubled US aviation company following months of grim headlines, reports Chris Sloan for CNN. Continue reading original article

The Intelligent Aerospace take:

January 27, 2020-The long-haul 777-9X is designed to carry up to 425 passengers up to 7,600 nautical miles. Boeing expects to deliver the first 777X in 2021. The program has won 340 orders and commitments from carriers around the world, including ANA, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines.

"The 777X flew beautifully, and today's testing was very productive," said Capt. Van Chaney, 777/777X chief pilot for Boeing Test & Evaluation. "Thank you to all the teams who made today possible. I can't wait to go fly your airplane again."

