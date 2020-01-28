BILLUND, Denmark - Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) has signed a firm order for 20 A220 family aircraft. This latest order from NAC, is counted in the 2019 order-book.

“NAC’s order for the A220 shows this aircraft is just as relevant in the regional world as it is in the mainline one,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer. “We are delighted to work with NAC going forward, we thank them for their confidence and congratulate them on their new offices in Limerick.”

NAC is today the largest lessor of regional aircraft in the world, managing and owning 500 aircraft on lease to 78 airline customers in over 50 countries.