NAC signed firm order for 20 A220s from Airbus

NAC is today the largest lessor of regional aircraft in the world.

Jan 28th, 2020
A220 100 Nordic Aviation Capital
Airbus

BILLUND, Denmark - Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) has signed a firm order for 20 A220 family aircraft. This latest order from NAC, is counted in the 2019 order-book.

“NAC’s order for the A220 shows this aircraft is just as relevant in the regional world as it is in the mainline one,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer. “We are delighted to work with NAC going forward, we thank them for their confidence and congratulate them on their new offices in Limerick.”

