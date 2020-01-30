Spirit AeroSystems announces 737 MAX production agreement with Boeing

Under the agreement, Spirit will restart production slowly, ramping up deliveries throughout the year to reach a total of 216 MAX shipsets delivered to Boeing in 2020.

Jan 30th, 2020
Boeing Max 5d726b7a1e041 5d76ba3a94c6a
Boeing

WICHITA, Kan., - Spirit AeroSystems announced that it reached an agreement with Boeing relating to the 737 MAX production rate. Under the agreement, Spirit will restart production slowly, ramping up deliveries throughout the year to reach a total of 216 MAX shipsets delivered to Boeing in 2020. Spirit does not expect to achieve a production rate of 52 shipsets per month until late 2022. The parties are continuing to negotiate other terms.

The rate agreement is based on several assumptions including Boeing's expected production rate and the successful return of the 737 MAX to service. As previously disclosed, the 737 MAX contractual agreement is a requirements contract between Boeing and Spirit and the rate may change at any time.

More in Commercial
Boeing 777 X Takeoff
Boeing's huge 777-9X airplane takes its first flight
After days of abysmal weather, airplane WH-001 took from Paine Field, home of Boeing's wide-body factory, north of Seattle, on Saturday morning, reports Chris Sloan for CNN.
Jan 27th, 2020
Pic 2
Flexible shafts for aerospace manual valve control override systems
Backup systems improve airlines’ on time departures.
Jan 23rd, 2020
A321 Xlr 02
Airbus to add A321 production capabilities in France
By mid-2022 the current A380 Lagardere facility in Toulouse will accommodate a digitally-enabled A321 line as a step to modernise the A320 production system in Toulouse.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Boeing 3763499 960 720 5dc18dec31ae8
Boeing’s Max not likely to return until mid-2020 at the earliest
Aerospace giant tells customers and suppliers that it aims to return the Max to service in 'roughly the middle of 2020.'
Jan 22nd, 2020
Beluga Xl First Flight Air To Air 074
Airbus BelugaXL enters service
This is the first of six BelugaXL to begin work alongside the BelugaST predecessors, with the additional aircraft being introduced between 2020 and 2023.
Jan 17th, 2020
Artist&apos;s rendering of Aeron&apos;s AS2 supersonic jet.
Aerion expects to fly silent supersonic planes by 2024
AS2 is designed to fly at an altitude where its sonic boom will bounce off the atmosphere, “so on the ground you don’t hear it,” Aerion Supersonic CEO Tom Vice said, according to Michael Sheetz for CNBC.
Jan 17th, 2020
Airbus Demonstrates First Fully Automatic Vision Based Take Off
Airbus demonstrates first fully automatic vision-based take-off
Automatic take-off is an important milestone in Airbus’ Autonomous Taxi, Take-Off & Landing (ATTOL) project.
Jan 16th, 2020
Joby Uam
Toyota and Joby Aviation join together on UAM venture
Toyota to share expertise in manufacturing, quality and cost controls for the development and production of Joby Aviation's eVTOL aircraft.
Jan 16th, 2020
Velo3D shrouded impeller with a zero-degree overhang
The value of additive manufacturing for today’s MRO
'AM for MRO is about replacing the exact parts you need,' says consultant TK Kallenbach.
Jan 15th, 2020
STARS receives radar data and flight plan information and presents the information to air traffic controllers on high resolution, color displays, which allows controllers to monitor, control and accept hand-off of air traffic.
FAA taps Raytheon to advance STARS system
STARS is used to provide safe and efficient aircraft spacing and sequencing guidance for more than 40,000 departing and arriving aircraft daily at more than 600 civilian and military airports.
Jan 15th, 2020
Airplane 749542 1280
Pilots dumped jet fuel over populated area
Aborted flight to Shanghai dumps fuel over populated area at 2,300 feet, report Samantha Masunaga and Ruben Vives for the Los Angeles Times.
Jan 15th, 2020
An example view from the Head-Up Display (HUD) Virtual-Reality (VR) training device. The HUD VR trainer enables pilots to become familiar with a Collins Aerospace HUD on approaches and landing in difficult conditions before entering a full flight simulator or flying the aircraft.
Collins Aerospace to provide FAA technology for research on head-up displays
The design of this VR device provides the FAA scientists flexibility, efficiency and effectiveness in conducting research in the domain of advanced vision systems on HUDs.
Jan 13th, 2020
Molex Mirror Mezz 13 Jan 2019 5e18d0d8a75f1
Connector for space-constrained networking from Heilind
The high-speed mezzanine system features a stitched ball grid array (BGA), which reduces lead times and allows for a simplified product matrix.
Jan 13th, 2020
Content Dam Mae Online Articles 2018 11 Hypersonics 7 Nov 2018
Surface damage to vehicles traveling at hypersonic speeds from ice and dust particles
Each tiny collision makes the surface material vulnerable to damage, according to SciTechDaily.com.
Jan 13th, 2020