PLANO, Texas, - Boeing announced that it will retire the Aviall brand name. Parts, equipment and supply chain solutions previously sold by Aviall will be offered directly by Boeing through its portfolio of aerospace aftermarket supply chain service offerings. The change is part of the company’s plan to integrate and align its businesses under the Boeing brand and systems.

“Through our robust and growing supply chain capability, Boeing offers industry-leading distribution and repair solutions to customers across the commercial, government, business and general aviation markets,” said William Ampofo, vice president of Global Services Supply Chain. “Streamlining our operations under a single brand will further strengthen the services and support our customers know and trust from Boeing, Aviall and legacy KLX Aerospace. We will work closely with customers and suppliers to help them realize the benefits of the industry’s most integrated, optimized and responsive global supply chain.”

Aviall and its predecessor companies have provided aftermarket parts, equipment and services for the aviation industry since 1932. The company was acquired by Boeing in 2006, and has operated as part of Boeing’s supply chain capability since 2017.