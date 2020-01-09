Airbus teams up with Aston Martin to launch signature ACH130 helicopter

Jan 9th, 2020
ACH130 Aston Martin Edition is the first offering from the recently-announced partnership between Aston Martin Lagonda and Airbus Corporate Helicopters.

COURCHEVEL, France - The ACH130 Aston Martin Edition, the first offering from the recently-announced partnership between Aston Martin Lagonda and Airbus Corporate Helicopters, was revealed today at Courchevel in the French Alps.

This special edition of the ACH130 helicopter comes equipped with a range of four interior and exterior designs generated by Aston Martin.

The aeronautical designers at Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH) and the automotive designers at Aston Martin have worked closely together for over a year, marrying ACH’s key values with Aston Martin’s automotive art to bring a new level of aesthetics and attention to detail to the helicopter market.

Available in four external liveries with complementary interiors, the helicopters are embellished with Aston Martin signature elements, starting with the Aston Martin wings, which are embossed onto luxury leather features throughout the cabin.

Available in four external liveries with complementary interiors, the helicopters are embellished with Aston Martin signature elements.Available in four external liveries with complementary interiors, the helicopters are embellished with Aston Martin signature elements.On the rear of the front seats the same brogue detailing that is found in a DB11 runs down the center of the seat and the doors have been trimmed with leather to provide passengers with comfortable touch points during their flight. By using materials from the Aston Martin automotive palette the interior of this special edition of the ACH130 sits in harmony with the interior of Aston Martin sports cars.

Each of these special edition helicopters will have a plaque included on the instrument panel which shows the partnership logos, the registration of the aircraft, the edition number and the owner’s name, should they wish to have it included. 

