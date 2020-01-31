PORTLAND, Ore., - Erickson Incorporated has announced a new production line of the legacy Air Crane helicopter at Heli Expo by introducing the S-64F+ to the market.
Erickson's recent aircraft orders and deliveries have signaled a demand for the S-64 as a firefighting platform of the future. Erickson will transition to new production aircraft with the future introduction of the S-64F+.
The future S-64F+ will include the following innovations and enhancements:
- Incorporation of a modern engine, enhancing range and fuel efficiency
- New Composite Main Rotor Blades
- Enhanced cockpit and flight control system
- Improved water cannon to provide best in class performance