NASA's supersonic 'X-plane' ready to be built

Management of the X-59 QueSST development and construction falls under the Low Boom Flight Demonstrator project, which is part of NASA’s Integrated Aviation Systems Program.

Dec 19th, 2019
Illustration of the completed X-59 QueSST landing on a runway.
Illustration of the completed X-59 QueSST landing on a runway.
Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON - NASA’s first large scale, piloted X-plane in more than three decades is cleared for final assembly and integration of its systems following a major project review by senior managers held December 12 at NASA headquarters in Washington.

The management review, known as Key Decision Point-D (KDP-D), was the last programmatic hurdle for the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology (QueSST) aircraft to clear before officials meet again in late 2020 to approve the airplane’s first flight in 2021.

“With the completion of KDP-D we’ve shown the project is on schedule, it’s well planned and on track. We have everything in place to continue this historic research mission for the nation’s air-traveling public,” said Bob Pearce, NASA’s associate administrator for Aeronautics.

The X-59 is shaped to reduce the loudness of a sonic boom reaching the ground to that of a gentle thump, if it is heard at all. It will be flown above select U.S. communities to generate data from sensors and people on the ground in order to gauge public perception. That data will help regulators establish new rules to enable commercial supersonic air travel over land.

Construction of the X-59, under a $247.5 million cost-plus-incentive-fee contract, is continuing at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company’s Skunk Works factory in Palmdale, California.

Three major work areas are actively set up for building the airplane’s main fuselage, wing and empennage. Final assembly and integration of the airplane’s systems – including an innovative cockpit eXternal Visibility System – is targeted for late 2020.

Management of the X-59 QueSST development and construction falls under the Low Boom Flight Demonstrator project, which is part of NASA’s Integrated Aviation Systems Program.

More in Home
Embraer E2
First E175-E2 Jet Completes its Maiden Flight
The E175-E2 features new Pratt & Whitney GTF PW1700G ultra-high bypass ratio engines, a completely new wing, full fly-by-wire controls and new landing gear.
Dec 18th, 2019
The Ultra Long Endurance Aircraft Platform (Ultra LEAP) consists of a high-performance, cost-effective, sport-class commercial airframe converted to a fully automated system with autonomous takeoff and landing capabilities. The Air Force Research Laboratory has successfully completed initial flight tests for the UAS with a customizable suite of ISR tools that supports extended missions.
AFRL successfully completes 2.5 day flight of Ultra LEAP platform
The Ultra Long Endurance Aircraft Platform (Ultra LEAP) consists of a sport-class commercial airframe converted to a fully automated system with autonomous takeoff and landing capabilities.
Dec 18th, 2019
Hero Product Master
TE new P-Clamps offer improved flexibility vs. metal clamps
The new tool-free clamps are designed for military, aerospace and industrial applications.
Dec 18th, 2019
Starlink Satcom 17 Dec 2019 5df91c90c7377
Air Force to capitalize on commercial SATCOM networking
Commercial communications satellites under development may reduce SATCOM costs to the military, enhance reliability, and boost data throughput, writes John Keller for Military & Aerospace Electronics.
Dec 18th, 2019
A U-2 Dragon Lady from Beale Air Force Base, Calif., departs the runway at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 3, 2017 during Exercise Northern Edge.
Raytheon will support ASARS radar systems through 2024
ASARS-2A provides the U-2 aircraft with long-range, high-resolution intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities over large areas.
Dec 17th, 2019
305787 Jcsat 18 702 Kacific 3x Hi Res
Boeing-built satellite expands Asia-Pacific internet access
The satellite will deliver internet services to a potential market comprising hundreds of millions of people in more than 25 countries.
Dec 17th, 2019
Artist impression of ClearSpace-1.
ESA commissions world’s first space debris removal
Supported within ESA’s new Space Safety program, the aim is to contribute actively to cleaning up space, while also demonstrating the technologies needed for debris removal.
Dec 17th, 2019
Murata 17 Dec 2019 5df7fdb3d63eb
Rugged DC panel power meters introduced by Murata Power
The DMR30 series measures DC voltage, DC current, temperature, various process voltages, or current loops commonly used in industrial processes.
Dec 17th, 2019
GPS III SV02 is the second GPS III satellite designed and built by Lockheed Martin to help the Air Force modernize today&apos;s Global Positioning System (GPS) constellation with new technology and capabilities. The Space Force will be tasked with protecting assets like this in the future.
The Space Force has gone from joke to reality
The United States Space Force transitioned from joke to reality recently when the House authorized its establishment as part of a defense authorization bill, writes Mark R. Whittington for The Hill.
Dec 17th, 2019
Ga Asi Ge Er 0298 1200x600
GA-ASI awards Gray Eagle ER modernization contracts
Enhancements to avionics, datalinks and software will increase performance.
Dec 16th, 2019
The aeroshell for the Mars 2020 rover was designed and built at Lockheed Martin Space near Denver and is comprised of two parts, the heat shield and the backshell.
Mars 2020 rover aeroshell brought to launch site
Built by Lockheed Martin the aeroshell will encapsulate and protect the Mars 2020 rover during its deep space cruise to Mars.
Dec 16th, 2019
Open Vpx Panel Customized
OpenVPX faceplates from Pixus are customizable for supplemental air intake
To supplement the chassis cooling, it can be beneficial to have air intake holes that allow more airflow to be pulled directly over the OpenVPX modules.
Dec 16th, 2019
Phantom P4 1701166 1280
Report shows there are 537 anti-drone systems
From jamming rifles to ground installations that fire nets, a new report lays out the expansive Wild West of anti-drone tech, writes Matthew Gault for Vice.
Dec 16th, 2019
Mtm Robotics
Airbus acquires Seattle-area’s MTM Robotics
The MTM business will retain its current leadership and 40-person staff, as well as its facility in Mukilteo, Washington, near Seattle.
Dec 16th, 2019