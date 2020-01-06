A look back at the biggest aerospace stories of 2019

Boeing Max grounded, 'Space Force' takes flight, and announcements galore at the Paris Air Show - 2019's top stories.

Jamie Whitney
Jan 6th, 2020
The French Arm&eacute;e de l&apos;Air started off the Paris Air Show in June.
The French Armée de l'Air started off the Paris Air Show in June.
Paris Air Show

Intelligent Aerospace commentary

It was a year of technological achievements and blockbuster deals in the aerospace world, but 2019 was overshadowed by the grounding of Boeing's best-selling 737 Max line of commercial jets following a pair of deadly crashes in late 2018 and early 2019.

The crashes were linked to the jet's Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) which is used to enhance pitch stability of the aircraft, but it is thought the system in both crashes pointed the nose of the jet shaprly downward.

In October, then-Boeing president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation regarding aviation safety and the 737 MAX airplane after a pair of deadly crashes were tied to the company's MCAS system.

“On behalf of myself and the Boeing company, we are sorry, we are deeply and truly sorry,” Muilenburg said at the time, “We’ve made mistakes and we got some things wrong.”

In late December, Boeing replaced Muilenburg and announced that Boeing Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will serve as interim CEO during the brief transition period. David L. Calhoun will be named as Chief Executive Officer and President effective January 13, 2020.

The Boeing Company held off shutting down 737 Max aircraft production for nearly all of 2019, but eventually decided to halt production in mid-December, with the stoppage actually beginning this month, which will impact suppliers.

Boeing's suppliers, from giants like GE to lesser-known firms who make smaller components, much is up in the air. In all, some 600 companies contribute parts to the Max. Boeing said that it would halt production of its best-selling jet in January, 2020. In the spring of 2019, Boeing slowed production of its Max and caused some suppliers to adjust its workforce plans. With a stoppage of production, experts cited in a New York Times piece note it could have a devastating impact for manufacturers of parts if it lasts more than a month.

It wasn't all bad news for Boeing, however, as the Chicago-based company made a splash at the 2019 Paris Air Show.

What may be considered the biggest surprise of the show may have happened when Boeing announced that the International Airlines Group (IAG) would be purchasing 200 of their MAX jets. The two companies said they have been in discussions regarding the possible purchase, and signed a letter of intent at Paris. Speculators note that IAG likely saw a sizable discount on the list price of the aircraft, but the purchase may instill confidence in other carriers possibly following suit. At Paris, European rival Airbus noted it intended to challenge the deal with IAG.  

On the first day at Le Bourget, Airbus Airbus made a splash when it formally unveiled its 321XLR (for “xtra long range”) single-aisle commercial aircraft that will travel 4,000 nautical miles while burning 30% less fuel than last-gen aircraft from competitors, according to Airbus. The aircraft, which measures 146 feet long, with a cabin measuring 113 feet, will hold between 180 and 220 passengers in a typical two-class configuration.

Lebanese carrier Middle East Air became the first 321XLR customer when it inked a deal with Airbus at Le Bourget for four of the new aircraft, while additional orders came in from American Airlines, Indigo, Cebu Pacific Airlines, Qantas Airways and British Airways parent company, IAG.

Talking tech 

On the technology front, there was a lot of emphasis on “green” flight at Paris. The Pipistrel ALPHA ELECTRO 167 took to the skies powered by its 60kW electric engine. With mega-companies like Boeing and Airbus investing in electric technology for their autonomous “flying taxis” and manufacturers like GE developing commercial engines that employ electric motors, it seems evident that hybrid-electric flight could soon become the new norm in aircraft manufacturing.

Both Boeing and Airbus brought their “flying taxis” to Le Bourget, and Israeli startup Eviation brought its nine passenger, all electric “middle mile” plane, which it named “Alice.” Eviation has put its electric flyer on pre-sale and the company will complete its first flights and begin manufacturing in the U.S. in 2019, and, in conjunction with commercial customers and the FAA, will bring certified fleets to market in 2022. Alice will be targeting "middle mile" commutes around the world for routes like France's Paris to Toulouse, Norway's Oslo to Trondheim, and America's San Jose to San Diego.

Military matters 

There were also interesting displays and demonstrations on the military side of things at the expo as French manufacturer Dassault had on display a rough look at what the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) jet will look like when it takes to the skies for the first time in 2026. The fighter is being developed by Dassault alongside Airbus, and will be put into service by Spain and Germany in addition to France.

Elbit Systems' Hermes 45 UAS.Elbit Systems' Hermes 45 UAS.Elbit SystemsElbit Systems’ Hermes 45 Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (STUAS) made its first public appearance at the company’s static display area (A-8) at this year's Paris Airshow 2019.

Hermes 45 offers a unique combination of extended range and duration with point launch and recovery, to and from land and maritime platforms thus enhancing Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) capabilities at the brigade and division levels and also for naval squadron units.

This winter, the United States Congress approved the next National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) which gives U.S. President Donald Trump his coveted "space force." The $738 billion defense bill provides an increase of approximately 2.8% in defense spending, including nearly $660 billion for the Department of Defense and Department of Energy's security programs, $71.5 billion to pay for ongoing wars, and about $5.3 billion to pay for repairs following natural disasters. The NDAA bars further transfers of Lockheed Martin's F-35s to Turkey after the NATO ally purchased a Russian-made missile defense system. 

The "space force" news came months after India successfully intercepted and destroyed a satellite in low-earth orbit. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the satellite was destroyed during an announcement March 27.  

India joined just the United States, China, and Russia in successfully shooting down a satellite. The U.S. and the former USSR both intercepted satellites. Most recently, in 2007, China performed the feat, much to the displeasure of the United States, who said the test was irresponsible and spread debris that may endanger the International Space Station and other satellites.

Please see the January 7, 2020 Intelligent Aerospace weekly newsletter to see more of 2019's top stories. Please click here to sign up for our newsletter if you haven't already done so.  

More in Home
M2dls
CP Tech launches Mini Micro Data Link System
The M2DLS is an advanced single unit digital data link system specifically designed for micro and small size platforms which are sensitive to size, weight and power (SWaP).
Dec 20th, 2019
Illustration of the completed X-59 QueSST landing on a runway.
NASA's supersonic 'X-plane' ready to be built
Management of the X-59 QueSST development and construction falls under the Low Boom Flight Demonstrator project, which is part of NASA’s Integrated Aviation Systems Program.
Dec 19th, 2019
A350 Cockpit Touchscreens 026
Airbus begins deliveries of first A350s with touchscreen cockpit displays
To date, around 20 airlines have selected the option for their new A350s.
Dec 19th, 2019
49124293796 91ab282acd B
Microchip rolls out RISC-V enabled PolarFire SoC family
Early access program starts for PolarFire SoC, which delivers simultaneous support of real-time applications and rich operating systems with power efficiency.
Dec 19th, 2019
Amphenol 19 Dec 2019 5dfb6307dd941
Cable and connectors adapters introduced by Amphenol
These adapters are constructed with brass and nickel plated bodies and gold plated contacts to offer reliable electrical performance.
Dec 19th, 2019
Boeing 3763499 960 720 5dc18dec31ae8
After Boeing halts Max production, suppliers wait for fallout
A suspension of unknown length that could force some of them to scale back production and even lay off workers, writes David Yaffe-Bellany for the New York Times.
Dec 19th, 2019
Cheops Sc Rendering June2014
CHEOPS satellite successfully launched on Soyuz
CHEOPS is the first exoplanetary mission of the European Space Agency and it is also the first satellite built by Airbus in Spain for ESA.
Dec 18th, 2019
Embraer E2
First E175-E2 Jet Completes its Maiden Flight
The E175-E2 features new Pratt & Whitney GTF PW1700G ultra-high bypass ratio engines, a completely new wing, full fly-by-wire controls and new landing gear.
Dec 18th, 2019
The Ultra Long Endurance Aircraft Platform (Ultra LEAP) consists of a high-performance, cost-effective, sport-class commercial airframe converted to a fully automated system with autonomous takeoff and landing capabilities. The Air Force Research Laboratory has successfully completed initial flight tests for the UAS with a customizable suite of ISR tools that supports extended missions.
AFRL successfully completes 2.5 day flight of Ultra LEAP platform
The Ultra Long Endurance Aircraft Platform (Ultra LEAP) consists of a sport-class commercial airframe converted to a fully automated system with autonomous takeoff and landing capabilities.
Dec 18th, 2019
Hero Product Master
TE new P-Clamps offer improved flexibility vs. metal clamps
The new tool-free clamps are designed for military, aerospace and industrial applications.
Dec 18th, 2019
Starlink Satcom 17 Dec 2019 5df91c90c7377
Air Force to capitalize on commercial SATCOM networking
Commercial communications satellites under development may reduce SATCOM costs to the military, enhance reliability, and boost data throughput, writes John Keller for Military & Aerospace Electronics.
Dec 18th, 2019
A U-2 Dragon Lady from Beale Air Force Base, Calif., departs the runway at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 3, 2017 during Exercise Northern Edge.
Raytheon will support ASARS radar systems through 2024
ASARS-2A provides the U-2 aircraft with long-range, high-resolution intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities over large areas.
Dec 17th, 2019
305787 Jcsat 18 702 Kacific 3x Hi Res
Boeing-built satellite expands Asia-Pacific internet access
The satellite will deliver internet services to a potential market comprising hundreds of millions of people in more than 25 countries.
Dec 17th, 2019
Artist impression of ClearSpace-1.
ESA commissions world’s first space debris removal
Supported within ESA’s new Space Safety program, the aim is to contribute actively to cleaning up space, while also demonstrating the technologies needed for debris removal.
Dec 17th, 2019