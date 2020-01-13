Collins Aerospace to provide FAA technology for research on head-up displays

The design of this VR device provides the FAA scientists flexibility, efficiency and effectiveness in conducting research in the domain of advanced vision systems on HUDs.

Jan 13th, 2020
An example view from the Head-Up Display (HUD) Virtual-Reality (VR) training device. The HUD VR trainer enables pilots to become familiar with a Collins Aerospace HUD on approaches and landing in difficult conditions before entering a full flight simulator or flying the aircraft.
Collins Aerospace

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered a head-up display (HUD) virtual-reality (VR) training device from Collins Aerospace Systems to be used in scientific research in areas such as pilot-HUD interface, pilot performance and crew workload.

The HUD VR trainer provides a unique out-of-the-window view of what a pilot would actually see when flying with a HUD that uses Collins Aerospace’s Head-up Guidance System (HGS) and Enhanced Vision System (EVS). The design of this VR device provides the FAA scientists flexibility, efficiency and effectiveness in conducting research in the domain of advanced vision systems on HUDs.

“The HUD VR system provides increased access to training, helping pilots get as much time as they need using a HUD on approaches and landing in difficult conditions,” said Nick Gibbs, vice president and general manager, Simulation and Training Solutions for Collins Aerospace. “Our trainer can significantly reduce the length of time it takes for a pilot to become familiar with this technology, making them more productive once they enter the full-flight simulator or live flight.”

