MELVILLE, N.Y. – Comtech PST Corp. in Melville, N.Y., is introducing the model BMCAP99109 gallium nitride (GaN) amplifier for X-band radar applications.

The BMCAP99109 AB linear design operates over the 9.0-10.0 GHz frequency range, and the amplifier offers pulse width and duty factor protection as well as thermal and load voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) fault monitoring.

Features include high output power dynamic range; efficiency; RF output (forward/reverse); pulse-width and duty-factor protection; thermal and load VSWR protection; optional digital interface for control and status monitoring; fast blanking; and low phase noise.

Specifications for the model BMCAP99109 GaN amplifier are frequency range: 9 to 10 Ghz; peak output power: 1500 Watts typical; power gain: 62 decibels nominal; power gain variation: ±2 decibels; pulse width: 0.25 to 100 microseconds max; duty cycle: less than 6 percent max; pulse droop: less than 0.015 decibels/microseconds; pulse rise and fall time: less than 50 nanoseconds; input VSWR: less than 2:1; output load VSWR less than 2:1; on-off isolation: more than 110 dBc.