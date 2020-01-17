Brushless linear voice coil motors for motion control in antenna positioning introduced by Moticont

Each motor has a plain bearing that permits side loads as strong as three pounds. The precision-ground 0.236-inch diameter shaft has an internal thread.

Jan 17th, 2020
VAN NUYS, Calif. - Moticont in Van Nuys, Calif., is introducing the three linear voice coil motors in the GVCM-095-089 series for antenna positioning, testing, slide actuators, valve actuation, medical devices, optical focusing, and wafer handling.

The GVCM-095-089 series of motion control motors offers an internal shaft and bearing, and features the same housing measuring 3.5 inches long by 3.75 inches in diameter.

The motors feature a 2.5-inch stroke and a continuous force of 25.0 pounds and 79.0 pounds of peak force at a 10 percent duty cycle. It has a 1-inch stroke and a continuous force of 58 pounds and 183.1 pounds of peak force at a 10 percent duty cycle, and a 0.5-inch stroke and a continuous force of 63.9 pounds and 202 pounds of peak force at a 10 percent duty cycle.

The cog-free motion of these low-inertia brushless GVCM-095-089 series linear voice coil motors are ideal for: These new voice coil actuators feature: High speed, high acceleration/deceleration, zero backlash, high force to size ratio and high accuracy, and high repeatability when used in a closed loop servo system.

For more information contact Moticont online at www.moticont.com.

