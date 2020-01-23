BEAVERTON, Ore., - RIGOL Technologies has announced an expansion of their oscilloscope portfolio with the release of the new DS1202Z-E 200MHz oscilloscope.

The DS1000Z family of digital oscilloscopes has a combination of performance, capabilities, quality and price. The new DS1202Z-E builds upon that legacy by delivering a powerful 200MHz version for the price of just $369.

The DS1202Z-E comes standard with 2 analog channels, 24MPts of deep memory, a 60,000 frame segmented record mode, standard serial decode and triggering, high resolution FFT, 15 trigger types and 37 integrated measurements making the DS1202Z-E a powerful and capable debug tool for design engineers. However, with a price of only $369 it is accessible to hobbyists and educators needing increased instrument bandwidth in a high quality package.

