Wind River to support RISC-V processor architecture with VxWorks real-time operating system software

VxWorks delivers performance, determinism, reliability, safety, and security for embedded computing systems of important critical infrastructure.

Jan 27th, 2020
Wind River 27 Jan 2020 5e2b6481436d1

ALAMEDA, Calif. – Wind River Systems in Alameda, Calif., is offering RISC-V open architecture support for the company's VxWorks real-time software operating system (RTOS). VxWorks supports the RISC-V open hardware instruction set architecture (ISA).

The company has also joined the RISC-V Foundation consortium that seeks to standardize, protect, and promote RISC-V ISA together with its hardware and software ecosystem for all computing devices.

For more information on the VxWorks real-time operating system software contact Wind River Systems online at www.windriver.com.

