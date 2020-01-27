ALAMEDA, Calif. – Wind River Systems in Alameda, Calif., is offering RISC-V open architecture support for the company's VxWorks real-time software operating system (RTOS). VxWorks supports the RISC-V open hardware instruction set architecture (ISA).

The company has also joined the RISC-V Foundation consortium that seeks to standardize, protect, and promote RISC-V ISA together with its hardware and software ecosystem for all computing devices.

VxWorks delivers performance, determinism, reliability, safety, and security for embedded computing systems of important critical infrastructure.

For more information on the VxWorks real-time operating system software contact Wind River Systems online at www.windriver.com.