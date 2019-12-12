WASHINGTON - The U.S. House of Representatives approved on Wednesday a $738 billion defense policy bill providing the first paid family leave for all federal workers and the creation of a Space Force, a top military priority for President Donald Trump, reports CNBC. Continue reading original article

The Intelligent Aerospace take:

December 12, 2019-The House-passed National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) provides an increase of approximately 2.8% in defense spending, including nearly $660 billion for the Department of Defense and Department of Energy's security programs, $71.5 billion to pay for ongoing wars, and about $5.3 billion to pay for repairs following natural disasters. The NDAA bars further transfers of Lockheed Martin's F-35s to Turkey after the NATO ally purchased a Russian-made missile defense system.

Jamie Whitney, Associate Editor

Intelligent Aerospace