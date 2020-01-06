ASHBURN, Va. – The Curtiss-Wright Corp. Defense Solutions division in Ashburn, Va., is introducing three NVIDIA Quadro Turing (TU104/6) GPU/inference engine-based OpenVPX embedded computing modules for demanding applications in intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance (ISR).

Curtiss-Wright is announcing these open-architecture high-performance embedded computing (HPEC) processors through the company's reseller agreement with WOLF Advanced Technology in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ontario.

Curtiss-Wright also announced the availability of a AMD Radeon (E9171)-based XMC graphics engine card to support compute-intensive ISR and electronic warfare (EW) systems.

The rugged VPX3-4925, VPX3-4935, and VPX6-4955 modules have Tensor Cores (288, 384, and 768 respectively) for accelerating tensor/matrix computation in deep learning neural network training and inference used in artificial intelligence (AI) applications requiring teraFLOPs of accelerated processing.

These applications include high-performance radar, SIGINT, EO/IR, data fusion ingest, processing and display, and autonomous vehicles.

The size, weight, and power (SWaP)-optimized VPX3-4925 3U OpenVPX GPGPU processor has an NVIDIA Quadro Turing TU106 (RTX3000E) GPU that delivers 6.4 TFLOPS/TIPS performance.

It provides 2304 CUDA cores, 288 Tensor Cores, and 36 ray-tracing (RT) cores. For higher performance in SWaP-constrained applications, the 3U VPX3-4935 module, has a NVIDIA Quadro Turing TU104 (RTX5000E) GPU that delivers 11.2 TFLOPS/TIPS.

The VPX3-4935’s higher core count includes 3072 CUDA Cores, 384 Tensor Cores, and 48 RT Cores. For more demanding applications, the 6U form factor VPX6-4955 (6144 CUDA cores, 768 Tensor Cores, 96 RT Cores) hosts dual TU104 GPUs for 22 TFLOPS/TIPS performance.

Designed to work with NVIDIA TensorRT, CUDA, the Turing Tensor Cores of the modules add INT8 and INT4 matrix operation while continuing support for high-precision workloads.

For more information contact Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions online at www.curtisswrightds.com.