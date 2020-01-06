OpenVPX embedded computing modules for intelligence and surveillance uses introduced by Curtiss-Wright

These applications include high-performance radar, SIGINT, EO/IR, data fusion ingest, processing and display, and autonomous vehicles.

Jan 6th, 2020
Curtiss 6 Jan 2020 5e131b21ea66f

ASHBURN, Va. – The Curtiss-Wright Corp. Defense Solutions division in Ashburn, Va., is introducing three NVIDIA Quadro Turing (TU104/6) GPU/inference engine-based OpenVPX embedded computing modules for demanding applications in intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance (ISR).

Curtiss-Wright is announcing these open-architecture high-performance embedded computing (HPEC) processors through the company's reseller agreement with WOLF Advanced Technology in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ontario.

Curtiss-Wright also announced the availability of a AMD Radeon (E9171)-based XMC graphics engine card to support compute-intensive ISR and electronic warfare (EW) systems.

The rugged VPX3-4925, VPX3-4935, and VPX6-4955 modules have Tensor Cores (288, 384, and 768 respectively) for accelerating tensor/matrix computation in deep learning neural network training and inference used in artificial intelligence (AI) applications requiring teraFLOPs of accelerated processing.

These applications include high-performance radar, SIGINT, EO/IR, data fusion ingest, processing and display, and autonomous vehicles.

The size, weight, and power (SWaP)-optimized VPX3-4925 3U OpenVPX GPGPU processor has an NVIDIA Quadro Turing TU106 (RTX3000E) GPU that delivers 6.4 TFLOPS/TIPS performance.

It provides 2304 CUDA cores, 288 Tensor Cores, and 36 ray-tracing (RT) cores. For higher performance in SWaP-constrained applications, the 3U VPX3-4935 module, has a NVIDIA Quadro Turing TU104 (RTX5000E) GPU that delivers 11.2 TFLOPS/TIPS.

The VPX3-4935’s higher core count includes 3072 CUDA Cores, 384 Tensor Cores, and 48 RT Cores. For more demanding applications, the 6U form factor VPX6-4955 (6144 CUDA cores, 768 Tensor Cores, 96 RT Cores) hosts dual TU104 GPUs for 22 TFLOPS/TIPS performance.

Designed to work with NVIDIA TensorRT, CUDA, the Turing Tensor Cores of the modules add INT8 and INT4 matrix operation while continuing support for high-precision workloads.

For more information contact Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions online at www.curtisswrightds.com.

More in Military
Hero Product Master
TE new P-Clamps offer improved flexibility vs. metal clamps
The new tool-free clamps are designed for military, aerospace and industrial applications.
Dec 18th, 2019
Starlink Satcom 17 Dec 2019 5df91c90c7377
Air Force to capitalize on commercial SATCOM networking
Commercial communications satellites under development may reduce SATCOM costs to the military, enhance reliability, and boost data throughput, writes John Keller for Military & Aerospace Electronics.
Dec 18th, 2019
A U-2 Dragon Lady from Beale Air Force Base, Calif., departs the runway at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 3, 2017 during Exercise Northern Edge.
Raytheon will support ASARS radar systems through 2024
ASARS-2A provides the U-2 aircraft with long-range, high-resolution intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities over large areas.
Dec 17th, 2019
GPS III SV02 is the second GPS III satellite designed and built by Lockheed Martin to help the Air Force modernize today&apos;s Global Positioning System (GPS) constellation with new technology and capabilities. The Space Force will be tasked with protecting assets like this in the future.
The Space Force has gone from joke to reality
The United States Space Force transitioned from joke to reality recently when the House authorized its establishment as part of a defense authorization bill, writes Mark R. Whittington for The Hill.
Dec 17th, 2019
Ga Asi Ge Er 0298 1200x600
GA-ASI awards Gray Eagle ER modernization contracts
Enhancements to avionics, datalinks and software will increase performance.
Dec 16th, 2019
Phantom P4 1701166 1280
Report shows there are 537 anti-drone systems
From jamming rifles to ground installations that fire nets, a new report lays out the expansive Wild West of anti-drone tech, writes Matthew Gault for Vice.
Dec 16th, 2019
Citadel Homeland Protect V3
U.S. government and Citadel collaborate on CUAS tech
Drones have been difficult to defend and protect against as they are easily purchased, adapted for weaponization, and can execute cybersecurity attacks.
Dec 13th, 2019
U 2433243 960 720
House-passed NDAA authorizes 'Space Force'
The establishment of the U.S. Space Force as the sixth armed service of the United States, under the Air Force, fulfills one of Trump’s most high-profile requests, reports CNBC.
Dec 12th, 2019
Boeing test pilots conduct the maiden flight of the first V-22 Osprey under the Common Configuration &ndash; Readiness and Modernization (CC-RAM) program. Initial test points were completed for functional checkouts to prepare the MV-22 for delivery to the U.S. Marine Corps customer.
Bell and Boeing deliver first modified Osprey
In November 2019, the U.S. Navy awarded Bell Boeing $146,039,547 to upgrade nine additional MV-22 aircraft under the CC-RAM program, with work expected to be completed in March 2022.
Dec 11th, 2019
Te Connectivity 11 Dec 2019 5df0d330301a5
Connectors, EMI shielding for harsh military uses from TE
Designed to MIL-DTL-38999 levels of performance, The TE Connectivity 369 series connectors are suited for harsh military and aerospace environments.
Dec 11th, 2019
1434641922940
DARPA selects BAE to develop cyber security tools
Development of these tools will be part of DARPA's Safe Documents (SafeDocs) program.
Dec 10th, 2019
Chinese Drones
Lineup of Chinese air combat drone types caught by satellite
The display of China's most prominent operational and developmental unmanned military aircraft is another sign that Beijing is betting big on drones, writes Tyler Rogoway for TheDrive.com.
Dec 10th, 2019
Gator Radar 9 Dec 2019 5dee5da5d0a2c
Marine Corps orders six more G/ATOR radar systems
The G/ATOR radar is designed to protect Marine Corps warfighters on invasion beaches from rockets, artillery, mortars, cruise missiles, and UAVs.
Dec 9th, 2019
Pentel1 6 Dec 2019 5de96f07cdd00 (ef46a61f 0e6a 4e52 B65a 19b9aefce009)
3U VPX data converter computing board offered by Pentek
The embedded computing board is based on the Xilinx Kintex Ultrascale field-programmable gate array (FPGA). The is a dual channel A/D and D/A converter.
Dec 6th, 2019