TUCSON, Ariz., - The Raytheon Company was awarded a U.S. Navy contract for the Miniature Air-Launched Decoy – Navy, the U.S. Department of Defense announced late last year.

Raytheon Missile Systems in Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $112,267,649 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract. This modification provides non-recurring engineering support throughout the engineering and manufacturing development phase as well as through payload integration and transition to production for the MALD-N.

Work will be performed in Tucson (65%); and Goleta, California (35%), and is expected to be completed in September 2022. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.