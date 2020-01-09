EAST AURORA, N.Y. – Astronics Corp. in East Aurora, N.Y., is introducing the ATS-3100 vector signal transceiver-based radio solution (VRS), a turnkey, consolidated radio test platform for field testing of military tactical, land mobile, and avionics radios.

The ATS-3100 VRS is the fifth-generation of radio test solutions from Astronics, capable of testing emerging software-defined radio (SDR) waveforms, modern multi-band radios and legacy radios (e.g. SINCGARS) from any original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

Leveraging the PXI Vector Signal Transceiver (VST) from National Instruments (NI), the platform delivers the fastest test times and widest bandwidth (to 1 GHz) in a radio test solution, enabling high throughput, reduced mean time to repair (MTTR) and maximum uptime of critical radios in the field.

The new ATS-3100 VRS from Astronics Test Systems is an integrated, bench top, software-defined radio test solution addressing radio test needs for legacy, current and next generation technology.

The modular architecture eases future upgrades, extends the life of the military radio test system, and allows for flexibility as maintenance needs change.

