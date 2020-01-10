WATERLOO, Ontario – Pixus Technologies, a provider of embedded computing and enclosure solutions, has developed ruggedized versions of commercial software defined radios. The latest in the series is the RX310-2 that features standard commercially available TwinRX daughtercards from Ettus Research.

The RX310-2 allows one or two TwinRX daughtercards to be installed in the chassis. The TwinRX is a dual channel super-heterodyne receiver that offers wide dynamic range and accurate phase synchronization with Local Oscillator (LO) sharing for spectrum monitoring and direction finding. A GPS disciplined oscillator is optional as well as versions with 1 UBX daughtercard and 1 TwinRX. The UBX is a full-duplex wideband transceiver that covers frequencies from 10 MHz to 6 GHz.

Pixus installs the motherboard and daughterboard configurations into a rugged weatherproof enclosure that features IP67 sealing for water and dust ingress. The conduction-cooled chassis is also optionally designed for MIL-STD-810 for shock/vibration and MIL-STD-461 for EMI. Light rugged versions of the RX310 series with fans and filtering are available upon request.

The I/O panel for the RX310 is modular, allowing various customization options to be employed. The RX310 series can be used in various types of airborne, shipboard, ground vehicle, or outdoor designs. Example applications include SIG-INT, spectrum monitoring, passive RADAR, smart agriculture, smart energy, and prototyping systems for advanced wireless standards.

For more information, please visit http://www.pixustechnologies.com/.