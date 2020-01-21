BOHEMIA, N.Y. – Data Device Corp. in Bohemia, N.Y., is introducing the RP-2A0000000X AC/DC solid-state power distribution unit (PDU) that provides significant size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C) savings for rugged military applications.

The power electronics unit achieves its SWaP by combining 115-volt AC and 28-volt DC functionality, along with high power density, into a ruggedized, military-grade form factor.

The RP-2A0000000X provides a total power capability of 55 115 volts AC and 28 volts DC. The unit can enable significant SWaP-C savings compared with mechanical switches, breakers, and relays, saving space for other components and expanded functionality.

These compact, high density power control and conditioning solutions enable a 7X power-to-volume and 5X power-to-weight savings, compared with larger mechanical alternatives, enabling reduced space consumption and fuel costs, while extending mission range.

The device offers a 70 percent reduction in power dissipation, along with energy savings through intelligent load shedding and prioritization.

For more information contact DDC online at www.ddc-web.com.