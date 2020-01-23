BAE awarded contract to sustain U.S. Navy's air warfare center

Through this award, BAE Systems will support and sustain variety of C5ISR systems embedded within vehicles, watercraft, and specialized communications platforms in the NAWCAD inventory.

Jan 23rd, 2020
BAE Systems

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a prime position on a five-year, $34.9 million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide life cycle sustainment and technical support for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s (NAWCAD) Special Communications Mission Solutions Division. The contract was awarded through the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Contracting Office.

“For more than 40 years, BAE Systems has been the contractor of choice for life cycle sustainment and technical support for NAWCAD’s Special Communications Mission Solutions Division,” said Mark Keeler, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Integrated Defense Solutions business. “As a leading systems integrator, we understand the need for quick reaction field support to ensure our military customers are mission ready and maintain a tactical edge.”

Through this award, BAE Systems will support and sustain variety of C5ISR systems embedded within vehicles, watercraft, and specialized communications platforms in the NAWCAD inventory. The company’s C5ISR efforts will include maintaining and upgrading command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, integrated and networked to improve the situational awareness of military operators and decision makers. Work on this program will be performed in forward deployed mission locations include Central Command (CENTCOM) and Africa Command (AFRICOM) Areas of Responsibility (AOR).

Content Dam Mae Online Articles 2018 12 F 35 10 Dec 2018
USAF and US Army integrate fighters and missle defense
The test marked the first time F-35s were used as sensors during an IBCS live fire test against multiple airborne targets.
Jan 21st, 2020
Ddc 20 Jan 2020 5e220b79939cb
Power control and distribution unit introduced by DDC
The RP-2A0000000X provides 55 115 volts AC and 28 volts DC, and enable significant SWaP-C, compared with mechanical switches, breakers, and relays.
Jan 21st, 2020
Spec 55 Low Fluoride Wire Ret 300dpi Yel Wire
TE Connectivity launches SPEC 55 LF wire and cable for space applications
SPEC 55 LF exceeds MIL-SPEC standards for outgassing and scrap abrasion.
Jan 16th, 2020
Content Dam Mae Online Articles 2017 11 Triton Uav 3 Nov 2017
Northrop Grumman to build three Triton surveillance UAVs
The Triton flies maritime surveillance missions as long as 24 hours at altitudes of more than 10 miles to enable coverage out to 2,000 nautical miles, writes John Keller for Military & Aerospace Electronics.
Jan 16th, 2020
STARS receives radar data and flight plan information and presents the information to air traffic controllers on high resolution, color displays, which allows controllers to monitor, control and accept hand-off of air traffic.
FAA taps Raytheon to advance STARS system
STARS is used to provide safe and efficient aircraft spacing and sequencing guidance for more than 40,000 departing and arriving aircraft daily at more than 600 civilian and military airports.
Jan 15th, 2020
An F/A-18 Super Hornet equipped with a Block II Infrared Search and Track prepares for its first flight with the long-range sensor. The passive sensor, which provides aircew with enhanced targeting, will be delivered with Super Hornet Block III aircraft.
U.S. Navy completes first Super Hornet IRST Block II flight with Boeing
Sensor enhances collection, use of real-time data for F/A-18 pilots.
Jan 15th, 2020
Northrop Grumman will deliver an open mission systems-compliant software programmable radio terminal to the U.S. Air Force, unlocking new possibilities for the service&rsquo;s Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS).
USAF taps Northrop to devlop open architecture radio
The contract is to develop and demonstrate a Software Programmable Open Mission Systems (OMS) Compliant (SPOC) radio terminal.
Jan 13th, 2020
Lockheed Martin&apos;s C-130 Super Hercules production line in Marietta, Georgia. The U.S. government ordered 50 more C-130Js on Dec. 30. The multiyear contract, worth $3.4 billion, provides 24 HC/MC-130Js to the U.S. Air Force, 20 KC-130Js for the U.S. Marine Corps and and options for six HC-130Js for the U.S. Coast Guard.
Lockheed Martin contracted to deliver 50 C-130Js to DoD
The Super Hercules worldwide fleet has more than 2 million flight hours and is the airlifter of choice for 20 nations.
Jan 13th, 2020
Molex Mirror Mezz 13 Jan 2019 5e18d0d8a75f1
Connector for space-constrained networking from Heilind
The high-speed mezzanine system features a stitched ball grid array (BGA), which reduces lead times and allows for a simplified product matrix.
Jan 13th, 2020
Content Dam Mae Online Articles 2018 11 Hypersonics 7 Nov 2018
Surface damage to vehicles traveling at hypersonic speeds from ice and dust particles
Each tiny collision makes the surface material vulnerable to damage, according to SciTechDaily.com.
Jan 13th, 2020
Northrop Grumman was awarded $302 million for continued sustainment and modification of the Joint STARS fleet by the U.S. Air force. The Joint STARS fleet has completed more than 150,000 hours in support of combatant commands worldwide.
Northrop Grumman continues Joint STARS work for US Air Force
The 2020 contract executes the TSSR program for the E-8C Joint STARS fleet with Northrop Grumman as the prime systems integrator of all nine components of support and sustainment.
Jan 10th, 2020
Rx310
New RX310 rugged SDR from Pixus features TwinRX option
The TwinRX is a dual channel super-heterodyne receiver that offers wide dynamic range and accurate phase synchronization with LO sharing for spectrum monitoring and direction finding.
Jan 10th, 2020
Astronics 9 Jan 2020 5e164a381812d
Test system for military radio introduced by Astronics
The ATS-3100 can test software-defined radio waveforms, multi-band radios, and legacy radios like SINCGARS from any original equipment manufacturer.
Jan 9th, 2020
Deployable Uas
US Navy awards Raytheon MALD contract
The MALD decoy is an expendable air-launched flight vehicle that looks like a U.S. or allied aircraft to enemy integrated air defense systems.
Jan 8th, 2020