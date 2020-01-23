WASHINGTON - The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a prime position on a five-year, $34.9 million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide life cycle sustainment and technical support for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s (NAWCAD) Special Communications Mission Solutions Division. The contract was awarded through the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Contracting Office.

“For more than 40 years, BAE Systems has been the contractor of choice for life cycle sustainment and technical support for NAWCAD’s Special Communications Mission Solutions Division,” said Mark Keeler, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Integrated Defense Solutions business. “As a leading systems integrator, we understand the need for quick reaction field support to ensure our military customers are mission ready and maintain a tactical edge.”

Through this award, BAE Systems will support and sustain variety of C5ISR systems embedded within vehicles, watercraft, and specialized communications platforms in the NAWCAD inventory. The company’s C5ISR efforts will include maintaining and upgrading command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, integrated and networked to improve the situational awareness of military operators and decision makers. Work on this program will be performed in forward deployed mission locations include Central Command (CENTCOM) and Africa Command (AFRICOM) Areas of Responsibility (AOR).