WATERLOO, Ontario – Pixus Technologies in Waterloo, Ontario, is introducing a new version of the VPXD1000 series embedded computing enclosures that enables VITA 67 slot configurations for RF interfaces over OpenVPX.

Users can partition the chassis for a separate segment for specialty RF devices or Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) implementation.

The new version of the VPXD1000 comes in a 63HP 12.6-inch-wide size to enable designers to use backplanes as large as 10 slots at 1-inch pitch.

Alternatively, designers can use one portion of the chassis for a smaller VITA 67 backplane over OpenVPX and a separate segment for RF or other devices. Pixus can optimize the airflow/cooling for each segment.

The VPXD1000 features removable sidewalls or open-frame access to probe plug-in cards. The chassis walls later can plug in for thermal testing or aesthetic purposes for end customers demonstrations.

Pixus offers OpenVPX backplane/chassis systems in commercial, development, and MIL rugged formats. The company also provides IEEE and Eurocard components for the embedded computer market.

