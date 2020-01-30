NASHUA, N.H. – Open-systems industry standards for embedded computing are making another run at the aerospace and defense market, and this time it looks like they're for real, writes John Keller for Military & Aerospace Electronics. Continue reading original article

The Intelligent Aerospace take:

January 30, 2020-This latest set of standards like the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) is steadily gaining traction in the Pentagon and in the defense business because everybody's on board -- the government as well as industry.

The potential benefits of standard electronic architectures seem like a no-brainer: component interoperability, rapid innovation, quick technology insertion, reduced costs to the taxpayer, and the ability for defense systems to keep up with the cutting edge of commercial computer technology.

Jamie Whitney, Associate Editor

Intelligent Aerospace