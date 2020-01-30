Pixus offers mid-sized OpenVPX development chassis for RF modules and equipment

The chassis can be partitioned for a separate segment for specialty RF devices or SOSA implementation.

Jan 30th, 2020
Open Vpx Dev Removable Rear1

WATERLOO, Ontario – Pixus Technologies, a provider of embedded computing and enclosure solutions, has announced a new version of the VPXD1000 series that allows various VITA 67 slot configurations for RF interfaces over OpenVPX. The chassis can be partitioned for a separate segment for specialty RF devices or SOSA (Sensor Open Systems Architecture) implementation.

 The new version of the VPXD1000 comes in a 63HP (12.6”) wide size, allowing higher slot count backplanes up to ten slots at a 1.0” pitch. Alternatively, designers can utilize one portion of the chassis for a smaller VITA 67 backplane over OpenVPX and a separate segment for RF or other devices. Pixus can optimize the airflow/cooling for each segment to best suit the customer requirements.

The VPXD1000 features removable sidewalls. When testing, the sidewalls can be removed for easy open frame access to probe plug-in cards. The chassis walls can later be plugged in for thermal testing or aesthetic purposes for end customers demonstrations.

Pixus offers OpenVPX backplane/chassis systems in commercial, development, and MIL rugged formats. The company also provides IEEE and Eurocard components for the embedded computer market.

For more information, please visit http://www.pixustechnologies.com/.

