GREENWOOD, Ind. – BroadWave Technologies Inc. in Greenwood, Ind. is introducing the model series 352-046-XXX 50 Ohm fixed attenuators for aerospace and defense; radar; test equipment; telecommunications; base stations; and similar high-precision uses.

These attenuators are for testing and analyzing harmonic signals or isolating a device under test. The attenuators are rated 500 Watts average power with a maximum voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) or 1.25:1.

Features include an operating frequency range of DC to 2.5 GHZ; attenuation values of 3, 6, 10, 20, and 30 decibels; operating temperature range of -40 to 40 degrees Celsius; and N female RF connectors.

These attenuators for radar and similar RF and microwave applications reduce the amount of power delivered in a transmission line without introducing much noise or distortion. For more information contact BroadWave Technologies online at www.broadwavetechnologies.com.