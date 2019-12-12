MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – TopLine Corp. in Milledgeville, Ga., is working together with VPT Components in Lawrence, Mass., to provide ceramic column grid array (CCGA) attachment services for radiation-hardened integrated circuit manufacturers.

CCGA IC packages like field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) are made with non-collapsible solder columns for surface-mount soldering on printed circuit boards. Most CCGA packages have large ceramic substrates 21 to 52.5 millimeters.

VPT Components is a MIL-PRF-38535-certified radiation-hardened semiconductor manufacturer. TopLine is a manufacturer of copper-wrapped Pb80/Sn20 solder columns for CCGA packages. Now the company is offering column attachment services

"VPT Components is working towards DLA [Defense Logistics Agency ] certification with a goal of reaching QML Q-level [radiation-hardened] qualification in early in 2020," says Joseph Benedetto, CEO of VPT Components.

"There is a need in the RadHard IC community for faster turn-times," Benedetto says. " VPT developed a CCGA process using TopLine copper wrapped columns with excellent attachment and pull-strength test results. We are working on automating the process to give customers quick turn services at competitive pricing."

For more information contact TopLine Corp. online at www.topline.tv/ccga.html, or VPT Components at www.vptcomponents.com.