MANSFIELD, Mass. – Murata Power Solutions Inc. in Mansfield, Mass., is introducing the DMR30 series compact DC panel power meters for rugged industrial uses.

Applications include laboratory instrumentation; factory automation; commercial and industrial retrofitting services; and any other application that requires precision monitoring.

Composed of several models, the DMR30 series offers the ability to measure DC voltage, DC current, temperature, various process voltages, or current loops commonly used in industrial processes.

All meters are powered through a 9-to-32-volt DC external source and configured via a touch-panel user interface. They are designed to fit in a 2-inch round mounting hole.

The DMR30-DCV1 series voltmeter performs precision DC voltage measurements; is selectable to plus-or-minus 200 millivolts, two volts, or 20-volt input ranges; has a bring half-inch LED display visible from as far away as 20 feet; long-life contactless touch-sensor controls; and peak and valley measurement modes.

The rugged DMR30-PM1 series DC process meter performs precision process signal measurements; measures zero to five volts, zero to 10 volts; zero to 20 milliamps; four to 20 milliamps process signals; support for physical units, percentage full-scale and arbitrary user display scales; half-inch LED display; and peak and valley measurement modes.

The DMR30-TC1 series thermocouple temperature meter performs precision temperature measurements; works with ANSI type J,K,T, and E Thermocouples; offers selectable Celsius, Fahrenheit, or Kelvin measurement units; half-inch LED display; and peak and valley measurement modes.

The DMR30-DCA1 series miniature DC shunt ammeter performs precision DC current measurements when used with an external shunt resistor; supports external shunt resistors from one to 1200 amps; half-inch LED display; long-life contactless touch-sensor controls; and peak and valley measurement modes.

For more information contact Murata Power Solutions online at www.murata-ps.com.