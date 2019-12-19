DANBURY, Conn. – Amphenol RF in Danbury, Conn., is introducing the between-series coaxial adapter configurations for benchtop test and measurement applications.

These adapters streamline the integration between emerging and legacy technologies without requiring a substantial overhaul of existing infrastructure.

In accordance with broadcast industry standards, the new adapters operate at 75 ohms and a frequency range of DC to 12 GHz with excellent return loss.

All between-series adapters feature the N type connector on one side paired with one of Amphenol RF’s three 12G optimized product series on the other side – BNC, HD-BNC or MCX. The adapters come in jack-to-jack and plug-to-jack configurations.

These adapters are constructed with brass, nickel plated bodies and gold plated contacts to offer reliable electrical performance. In addition to broadcast designs, these products are for cable and connectors uses in broadcast applications.

For more information contact Amphenol RF online at www.amphenolrf.com.