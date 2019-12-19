Microchip unveils details and opens early access program for RISC-V enabled low-power PolarFire SoC family

Early access program starts for PolarFire SoC, which delivers simultaneous support of real-time applications and rich operating systems with power efficiency.

Dec 19th, 2019
49124293796 91ab282acd B

CHANDLER, Ariz., - The trend towards compute intensive gateways and edge devices is driving the integration of traditional deterministic control applications with additional embedded processing capabilities needed for smart and secure connected systems. In response, Microchip Technology Inc. in Chandler, Ariz., is opening the early access program (EAP) for the PolarFire field programmable gate array (FPGA) system-on-chip (SoC). The platform offers hardened real-time, Linux capable, RISC-V-based microprocessor subsystem on the award-winning, mid-range PolarFire FPGA family, bringing class-leading low power consumption, thermal efficiency and defense grade security to embedded systems.

Qualified EAP customers can start designing now with Microchip’s Libero SoC 12.3 FPGA design suite and SoftConsole 6.2 integrated development environment for the embedded developer. Customers can also debug their embedded applications today using Renode, a virtual model of the microprocessor subsystem.

“Delivering the industry’s first RISC-V based SoC FPGA along with our Mi-V ecosystem, Microchip and its Mi-V partners are driving innovation in the embedded space, giving designers the ability to develop a whole new class of power-efficient applications,” said Bruce Weyer, vice president of the Field Programmable Gate Array business unit at Microchip. “This in turn will allow our clients to add unprecedented capabilities at the edge of the network for communications, defense, medical and industrial automation.”

PolarFire SoC delivers power efficiency that is up to 50 percent lower power than competitive devices in the industry. This provides numerous customer benefits including reduced bill of materials by eliminating the need for fans and heat sinks. It’s the first SoC FPGA with a deterministic, coherent RISC-V CPU cluster and a deterministic L2 memory subsystem enabling Linux plus real-time applications.

The support of real-time and rich operating systems like Linux is part of Microchip’s growing Mi-V RISC-V ecosystem, a comprehensive suite of tools and design resources developed by Microchip and numerous third parties to fully support RISC-V designs. Ecosystem partners ready to support PolarFire SoC include WindRiver, Mentor Graphics, WolfSSL, ExpressLogic, Veridify, Hex-Five, and FreeRTOS as well as development tools from IAR systems and AdaCore.

More in Resources
1434641922940
DARPA selects BAE to develop cyber security tools
Development of these tools will be part of DARPA's Safe Documents (SafeDocs) program.
Dec 10th, 2019
Panasonic 10 Dec 2019 5deec7aa3d62d
Bluetooth module for IIoT uses introduced by Panasonic
The Bluetooth module is optimized for remote control units (RCU) requiring support for voice commands and motion/gesture recognition.
Dec 10th, 2019
Ddc 9 Dec 2019 5dea9bc8e285a
Synchro/resolver for position control introduced by DDC
The SD-15901 has a 3.3-volt I/O within a fine pitch ball grid array (FBGA) package, and provides space and power savings for SWaP optimization.
Dec 9th, 2019
Flag 540874 1280 5cf9278bf41a5 5d8e2e1c888a9
Beijing orders state offices to replace foreign PCs and software
Communist party directive aims to boost domestic tech supply chain, report Yuan Yang and Nian Liu for the Financial Times.
Dec 9th, 2019
Hacking 3112539 960 720
The VPN is dying, long live zero trust
The traditional VPN is being replaced by a smarter, safer approach to network security that treats everyone as equally untrusted, writes Neal Weinberg for Network World.
Dec 5th, 2019
Flir 5 Dec 2019 5de814ffe9a47
MWIR cameras for thermal mapping introduced by FLIR
A8200sc and A8300sc offer plug and play connectivity, with standard Gigabit Ethernet Vision and CoaXpress interfaces to transmit digital video
Dec 5th, 2019
Sc 2440~enlarge Aa
Kaman introduces the SC-2440 self-contained displacement sensor to new industries
Off-the-shelf product suitable for high-precision, high-repeatability applications.
Dec 4th, 2019
Tdk Lambda 27 Nov 2019 5ddd6edbbbf07
Rugged power supplies for test uses offered by TDK Lambda
Power supplies rated at to 2000 Watts, come with as many as 18 outputs, have means of patient protection (MoPPs) isolation, and low acoustic noise.
Dec 2nd, 2019
Link Microtek 25 Nov 2019 5dd828de8446c
Rugged RF power coupler introduced by Link Microtek
The rugged power coupler features rugged construction, and is fabricated from lightweight aluminum to make it suitable for airborne applications.
Nov 25th, 2019
Acromag 18 Nov 2019 5dcf183e66eb7
COM Express embedded computing carrier board from Acromag
Nov 18th, 2019
Annapolis 15 Nov 2019 5dcdca8e2f6bf
Rugged Gigabit Ethernet switch introduced by Annapolis
The 6E10 switch provides throughput of as much as 6.4 terabits per second of switching between backplane slots of multiple channels of 100 Gigabit Ethernet.
Nov 15th, 2019
Wire
Storing energy in hydrogen 20 times more effective using platinum-nickel catalyst
TU/e researcher Emiel Hensen wants to use this new catalyst to develop a refrigerator-size electrolyzer of about 10 megawatts in the future, according to Phys.org.
Nov 15th, 2019
Ts 950e 5 G
Marvin Test Solutions delivers beamforming/5G production test solution
The TS-960e-5G offers users a compact test system that can support both functional and DC parametric test capabilities.
Nov 14th, 2019
Pasternack 13 Nov 2019 5dcb2a4ee036d
Coaxial surge protectors introduced by Pasternack
Pasternack's surge protectors are available with either male-to-male or male-to-female 4.3-10 connectors and feature a VSWR as low as 1.12:1.
Nov 13th, 2019