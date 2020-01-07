MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. – Electronics distributor Sager Electronics in Middleborough, Mass., is offering the TDK-Lambda i6A4W non-isolated DC-DC converter series of power electronics modules for communications, industrial, test and measurement, and medical equipment.

Capable of operating from an input voltage of as much as 9 to 53 volts, TDK's i6A4W step-down converters deliver an output voltage that can be adjustable from 3.3 to 15 volts or 3.3 to 40 volts.

The i6A4W series can operate from existing 12-, 24-, 36-, or 48-volt system voltages to generate additional high-power voltages. It uses less than 0.47 square inches of board area, representing a 60 percent saving compared to 1/16 brick format converters.

With efficiencies to 97.5 percent, the power electronics device minimizes power losses to enable the products to operate in harsh ambient temperatures of -40 to 125 degrees Celsius even with low airflow requirements.

An optimized dynamic voltage response reduces the need for external output capacitance, further reducing board space requirements. All models are certified to UL/CSA 60950-1, IEC/EN 60950-1 and carry the CE mark for the Low Voltage and RoHS directives.

For more information contact Sager Electronics online at www.sager.com.