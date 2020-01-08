JPB Système announces new SMART WASHER solution to improve MRO efficiency for aerospace

Company unveils sealing technology designed to enable touchless and wireless measurement of bolt axial load.

Jan 8th, 2020
Jpb Syst&egrave;me Smart Washer #1

PARIS - France-based JPB Système, a manufacturer of self-locking devices for the aerospace and aeronautical industry, has announced the proof-of-concept release of SMART WASHER, a sealing technology designed to improve efficiencies within maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) by enabling touchless and wireless measurement of bolt axial load. The company also anticipates that the solution will improve safety by providing more accurate measurements while reducing wear caused by the need to manually check each fastener is tightened sufficiently – further improving cost efficiencies.

Introducing an advanced level of smart connectivity to mechanical engineering, SMART WASHER performs the fundamental role of a standard washer, but uses intelligent connectivity to provide maintenance and service engineers with a clear picture of axial loads. This has been achieved by incorporating a proprietary strain gauge, as well as a transmission system into the washer, which via an accompanying app, combine to wirelessly relay information on smart devices such as tablets and smartphones.

SMART WASHER is expected to increase the efficiency of assembly and maintenance operations by reducing the need to manually check the torque level of every single traditional bolt. Instead, in just a few seconds engineers can be quickly alerted to those specific fasteners that are either too tight or too loose and attend to them accordingly.

Further accelerating the adoption of smart technologies in manufacturing environments and beyond, the accompanying mobile app will ensure overall management by enabling the real-time monitoring and full traceability of each SMART WASHER unit.

SMART WASHER is expected to be commercially available in the third quarter of 2020.

More in Resources
Hero Product Master
TE new P-Clamps offer improved flexibility vs. metal clamps
The new tool-free clamps are designed for military, aerospace and industrial applications.
Dec 18th, 2019
Murata 17 Dec 2019 5df7fdb3d63eb
Rugged DC panel power meters introduced by Murata Power
The DMR30 series measures DC voltage, DC current, temperature, various process voltages, or current loops commonly used in industrial processes.
Dec 17th, 2019
Open Vpx Panel Customized
OpenVPX faceplates from Pixus are customizable for supplemental air intake
To supplement the chassis cooling, it can be beneficial to have air intake holes that allow more airflow to be pulled directly over the OpenVPX modules.
Dec 16th, 2019
Topline 12 Dec 2019 5df162258d79f
CCGA attachment services for rad-hard FPGAs and ASICs
CCGA IC packages are made with non-collapsible solder columns for surface-mount soldering on printed circuit boards.
Dec 12th, 2019
1434641922940
DARPA selects BAE to develop cyber security tools
Development of these tools will be part of DARPA's Safe Documents (SafeDocs) program.
Dec 10th, 2019
Panasonic 10 Dec 2019 5deec7aa3d62d
Bluetooth module for IIoT uses introduced by Panasonic
The Bluetooth module is optimized for remote control units (RCU) requiring support for voice commands and motion/gesture recognition.
Dec 10th, 2019
Ddc 9 Dec 2019 5dea9bc8e285a
Synchro/resolver for position control introduced by DDC
The SD-15901 has a 3.3-volt I/O within a fine pitch ball grid array (FBGA) package, and provides space and power savings for SWaP optimization.
Dec 9th, 2019
Flag 540874 1280 5cf9278bf41a5 5d8e2e1c888a9
Beijing orders state offices to replace foreign PCs and software
Communist party directive aims to boost domestic tech supply chain, report Yuan Yang and Nian Liu for the Financial Times.
Dec 9th, 2019
Hacking 3112539 960 720
The VPN is dying, long live zero trust
The traditional VPN is being replaced by a smarter, safer approach to network security that treats everyone as equally untrusted, writes Neal Weinberg for Network World.
Dec 5th, 2019
Flir 5 Dec 2019 5de814ffe9a47
MWIR cameras for thermal mapping introduced by FLIR
A8200sc and A8300sc offer plug and play connectivity, with standard Gigabit Ethernet Vision and CoaXpress interfaces to transmit digital video
Dec 5th, 2019
Sc 2440~enlarge Aa
Kaman introduces the SC-2440 self-contained displacement sensor to new industries
Off-the-shelf product suitable for high-precision, high-repeatability applications.
Dec 4th, 2019
Tdk Lambda 27 Nov 2019 5ddd6edbbbf07
Rugged power supplies for test uses offered by TDK Lambda
Power supplies rated at to 2000 Watts, come with as many as 18 outputs, have means of patient protection (MoPPs) isolation, and low acoustic noise.
Dec 2nd, 2019
Link Microtek 25 Nov 2019 5dd828de8446c
Rugged RF power coupler introduced by Link Microtek
The rugged power coupler features rugged construction, and is fabricated from lightweight aluminum to make it suitable for airborne applications.
Nov 25th, 2019
Acromag 18 Nov 2019 5dcf183e66eb7
COM Express embedded computing carrier board from Acromag
Nov 18th, 2019