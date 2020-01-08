PARIS - France-based JPB Système, a manufacturer of self-locking devices for the aerospace and aeronautical industry, has announced the proof-of-concept release of SMART WASHER, a sealing technology designed to improve efficiencies within maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) by enabling touchless and wireless measurement of bolt axial load. The company also anticipates that the solution will improve safety by providing more accurate measurements while reducing wear caused by the need to manually check each fastener is tightened sufficiently – further improving cost efficiencies.

Introducing an advanced level of smart connectivity to mechanical engineering, SMART WASHER performs the fundamental role of a standard washer, but uses intelligent connectivity to provide maintenance and service engineers with a clear picture of axial loads. This has been achieved by incorporating a proprietary strain gauge, as well as a transmission system into the washer, which via an accompanying app, combine to wirelessly relay information on smart devices such as tablets and smartphones.

SMART WASHER is expected to increase the efficiency of assembly and maintenance operations by reducing the need to manually check the torque level of every single traditional bolt. Instead, in just a few seconds engineers can be quickly alerted to those specific fasteners that are either too tight or too loose and attend to them accordingly.

Further accelerating the adoption of smart technologies in manufacturing environments and beyond, the accompanying mobile app will ensure overall management by enabling the real-time monitoring and full traceability of each SMART WASHER unit.

SMART WASHER is expected to be commercially available in the third quarter of 2020.