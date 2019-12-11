SAN FRANCISCO - Capella Space, an information services company that provides on-demand Earth observation imagery, announced it has signed a contract with the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), to study the integration of its synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery into the NRO's national ground architecture. Capella is the first U.S. commercial SAR provider to work with the NRO to explore opportunities to integrate commercial SAR in support of the NRO's national security mission.

The NRO will use this study contract to explore how best to integrate commercial SAR into the enterprise architecture. Study findings will help to inform potential architecture modifications and better enable the NRO to leverage multiple, diverse phenomenologies.

Capella recently announced an exclusive agreement with Inmarsat to task any satellite in its constellation in any location in the world in real time, giving Capella a market lead in delivering imagery faster. Along with access to the largest network of ground station operators via AWS Ground Station, Capella's 36-satellite constellation will be the first to deliver high-resolution SAR data on demand, heralding unparalleled real-time insights that will transform commerce, conservation, and security.