AUSTIN, Texas – Vorago Technologies in Austin, Texas, is introducing the VA416X0 radiation-hardened ARM Cortex-M4 microcontroller for manned and unmanned spacecraft applications.

The VA416X0 comes with and without integrated 256-kilobyte non-volatile memory, incorporates the Vorago Technologies HARDSIL technology, and presents a space-saving semiconductor technology that can shorten the design process, improve reliability, and reduce footprint for the design of mission-critical systems.

VA416X0 microcontroller includes industry-standard ARM Cortex-M4 with floating point unit that works as fast as 100 MHz; direct memory access controller; 256 kilobytes of on-chip non-volatile memory; integrated multichannel analog-to-digital converter and digital-to-analog converter; and a range of communication interfaces such as I2C, UART, CAN, SPI, Ethernet, and Spacewire.

The part for space applications comes with development kit, with support and service offerings available from Vorago. For more information contact Vorago Technologies online at www.voragotech.com.