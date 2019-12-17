The Space Force has gone from joke to reality

The United States Space Force transitioned from joke to reality recently when the House authorized its establishment as part of a defense authorization bill, writes Mark R. Whittington for The Hill.

Dec 17th, 2019
GPS III SV02 is the second GPS III satellite designed and built by Lockheed Martin to help the Air Force modernize today&apos;s Global Positioning System (GPS) constellation with new technology and capabilities. The Space Force will be tasked with protecting assets like this in the future.
WASHINGTON - When the Trump administration first proposed the Space Force as the sixth branch of the United States military in June 2018, many people were undecided whether the idea was an atrocity or a joke. On the atrocity side, some analysts believed that the Space Force constituted a dangerous plan to militarize space. On the joke side, social media became littered with images from Star Wars and Star Trek. Netflix even greenlit a “workplace comedy” called “Space Force,” writes Mark R. Whittington for The Hill. Continue reading original article

The Intelligent Aerospace take:

December 17, 2019 - The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) provides an increase of approximately 2.8% in defense spending, including nearly $660 billion for the Department of Defense and Department of Energy's security programs, $71.5 billion to pay for ongoing wars, and about $5.3 billion to pay for repairs following natural disasters. Included was the authorization to establish a "space force" as a way to protect and deter actions against U.S. assets in space fundamental to modern warfare, like GPS and communication satellites. The action comes after both China and India successfully destroyed satellites in orbit in exercises.

Jamie Whitney, Associate Editor
Intelligent Aerospace

More in SATCOM
U 2433243 960 720
House-passed NDAA authorizes 'Space Force'
The establishment of the U.S. Space Force as the sixth armed service of the United States, under the Air Force, fulfills one of Trump’s most high-profile requests, reports CNBC.
Dec 12th, 2019
Capella Sar Image For Nro Pr
Capella awarded contract to integrate commercial SAR data for NRO
The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) looks to study the integration of its synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery into the national ground architecture.
Dec 11th, 2019
Lockheed Martin Rendering 5de5295983724 (6bbceb6c 3423 4891 85f3 F0bc56f7f1a4)
America seeks faster ways to launch military satellites
If one gets destroyed, a replacement needs to be on its way soon, writes The Economist.
Dec 6th, 2019
Cimon 2 Dlr 2019
CIMON-2 is on its way to the ISS to assist astronauts
CIMON is a free-flying, spherical technology demonstrator for human-machine interaction and features artificial intelligence.
Dec 5th, 2019
Hero Spot
2019 M&AE Technology Innovators Awards announced
Awards are in three tiers -- ranging from platinum, the highest, to the gold awards, and finally to the silver awards.
Dec 5th, 2019
803027 Fl Nasa Kennedy Mcv Exterior Img 1783 1 K
Nomad GCS launches mobile operations venture with NASA
This mobile command vehicle will deploy for every launch, ensuring safe operations and standing at the ready for emergencies.
Dec 4th, 2019
1434641662472
DARPA asks BAE to create autonomy software for multi-domain mission planning
DARPA's Adapting Cross-Domain Kill-Webs (ACK) program will seek to help operators adapt to dynamic situations with software technology that automatically identifies the best options.
Dec 3rd, 2019
Sigma Netics Sst 14 X
Sigma-Netics now offers harsh environment pressure transducers
Users can choose from a variety of options, such as electrical connections, outputs and thermal compensation ranges.
Dec 3rd, 2019
Northrop Grumman Selected For Hypersonic Tracking
Northrop selected for hypersonic tracking program
The 12-month HBTSS Phase IIa will demonstrate the payload design for a proposed satellite constellation to detect and track hypersonic and advanced missile threats.
Dec 2nd, 2019
Exo Mars In Tvac Highres
Airbus-assembled ExoMars rover will be thermal vacuum tested for two weeks
The European Space Agency ExoMars project will feature the first rover designed to look for life on Mars.
Dec 2nd, 2019
Lockheed Martin Rendering
Preparing the next generation of GPS
By 2034, our entire constellation of GPS satellites will be GPS III models, which are more secure against jamming and cyberattacks, writes CBS News.
Dec 2nd, 2019
New Space Sunrise
Teledyne's converter approved for space
The series of tests included Total Ionizing Dose and Heavy Ions measurements.
Nov 27th, 2019
Mr Ksc 20191121 Ph Kls03 0054
First voyage for spaceship Orion
A team of engineers and technicians from Airbus, the European Space Agency, Lockheed Martin and NASA are ready to put the spacecraft through simulations of extreme space conditions.
Nov 27th, 2019
Ready F Lex Without Gear Boxes
S.S. White technologies highlights custom flexible shafts for aerospace
White's flexible shafts for aerospace applications are used in thrust reverser, flap, slat actuation systems and manual overdrive systems of air and space craft.
Nov 27th, 2019