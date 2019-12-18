NASHUA, N.H., - The U.S. Air Force is drawing from a deepening well of commercially available satellite communications (SATCOM) technology to enhance military internet tactical networking for warfighters on the ground, in the air, and at sea, writes John Keller for Military & Aerospace Electronics. Continue reading original article

The Intelligent Aerospace take:

December 18, 2019-The project has three phases: establish connectivity between several Air Force sites using commercial demonstration satellites and terminals; expand connectivity to many Air Force assets by proliferating user terminals to several locations and vehicle types; and special experiments to address military-unique requirements not otherwise met by commercial space internet vendors.

Thus far several U.S. space companies are involved in the project. DEUCSI last fall tested SpaceX Starlink satellite broadband services and demonstrated download speeds of 610 megabits per second into the cockpit of a C-12J Huron twin-engine turboprop aircraft.

Jamie Whitney, Associate Editor

Intelligent Aerospace