Radiation-tolerant Ethernet transceiver for space uses like rockets and satellites offered by Microchip

COTS parts have enhanced levels of radiation performance, high reliability, come in plastic and ceramic packages, and have identical pin-outs.

Jan 24th, 2020
Microchip 24 Jan 2020 5e2a01743adfc

CHANDLER, Ariz. – Microchip Technology Inc. in Chandler, Ariz., is introducing the VSC8541RT radiation-tolerant and space-qualified Ethernet transceiver for applications ranging from launch vehicles to satellite constellations and space stations.

Microchip also has received final qualification for the SAM3X8ERT radiation-tolerant microcontroller, an Arm Cortex-M3 core processor and embedded Ethernet controller.

Both devices are commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) parts with enhanced characterized levels of radiation performance and high reliability. The parts are available in plastic and ceramic packages, and share the same pin-out distribution.

The VSC8541RT Ethernet transceiver is one-port Gigabit Ethernet copper PHY with GMII, RGMII, MII and RMII interfaces, and is latch-up immune to 78 Mev; TID has been tested to 100 Krad.

The SAM3X8ERT radiation-tolerant MCU implements a system on chip (SoC) with the Arm Cortex-M3 core processor, delivering 100 DMIPS benefits from the same ecosystem as the industrial variant.

The SAM3X8ERT microcontroller embeds as much as 512 kilobytes of dual bank Flash, 100 kilobits SRAM, A/D and D/A conversion, and dual CAN controller on top of Ethernet capability.

Developers can use the Arduino Due commercial kit for the SAM3X8ERT along with the VSC8541EV evaluation boards for the VSC8541RT. The SAM3X8ERT device is supported by Atmel Studio Integrated Development Environment for developing, debugging and software libraries.

For more information contact Microchip Technology online at www.microchip.com.

More in SATCOM
Content Dam Mae Online Articles 2018 11 Hypersonics 7 Nov 2018
Surface damage to vehicles traveling at hypersonic speeds from ice and dust particles
Each tiny collision makes the surface material vulnerable to damage, according to SciTechDaily.com.
Jan 13th, 2020
Northrop Grumman was awarded $302 million for continued sustainment and modification of the Joint STARS fleet by the U.S. Air force. The Joint STARS fleet has completed more than 150,000 hours in support of combatant commands worldwide.
Northrop Grumman continues Joint STARS work for US Air Force
The 2020 contract executes the TSSR program for the E-8C Joint STARS fleet with Northrop Grumman as the prime systems integrator of all nine components of support and sustainment.
Jan 10th, 2020
The Boeing-built core stage of NASA&rsquo;s first Space Launch System (SLS) deep space exploration rocket arrives at the agency&rsquo;s Pegasus barge on Jan. 8 after rolling out of the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.
Boeing delivers first stage for space launch system to NASA
Teams at Stennis Space Center prepare for core stage hot-fire testing ahead of Artemis I lunar mission.
Jan 9th, 2020
The French Arm&eacute;e de l&apos;Air started off the Paris Air Show in June.
A look back at the biggest aerospace stories of 2019
Boeing Max grounded, 'Space Force' takes flight, and announcements galore at the Paris Air Show - 2019's top stories.
Jan 6th, 2020
Cheops Sc Rendering June2014
CHEOPS satellite successfully launched on Soyuz
CHEOPS is the first exoplanetary mission of the European Space Agency and it is also the first satellite built by Airbus in Spain for ESA.
Dec 18th, 2019
The Ultra Long Endurance Aircraft Platform (Ultra LEAP) consists of a high-performance, cost-effective, sport-class commercial airframe converted to a fully automated system with autonomous takeoff and landing capabilities. The Air Force Research Laboratory has successfully completed initial flight tests for the UAS with a customizable suite of ISR tools that supports extended missions.
AFRL successfully completes 2.5 day flight of Ultra LEAP platform
The Ultra Long Endurance Aircraft Platform (Ultra LEAP) consists of a sport-class commercial airframe converted to a fully automated system with autonomous takeoff and landing capabilities.
Dec 18th, 2019
Starlink Satcom 17 Dec 2019 5df91c90c7377
Air Force to capitalize on commercial SATCOM networking
Commercial communications satellites under development may reduce SATCOM costs to the military, enhance reliability, and boost data throughput, writes John Keller for Military & Aerospace Electronics.
Dec 18th, 2019
305787 Jcsat 18 702 Kacific 3x Hi Res
Boeing-built satellite expands Asia-Pacific internet access
The satellite will deliver internet services to a potential market comprising hundreds of millions of people in more than 25 countries.
Dec 17th, 2019
Artist impression of ClearSpace-1.
ESA commissions world’s first space debris removal
Supported within ESA’s new Space Safety program, the aim is to contribute actively to cleaning up space, while also demonstrating the technologies needed for debris removal.
Dec 17th, 2019
GPS III SV02 is the second GPS III satellite designed and built by Lockheed Martin to help the Air Force modernize today&apos;s Global Positioning System (GPS) constellation with new technology and capabilities. The Space Force will be tasked with protecting assets like this in the future.
The Space Force has gone from joke to reality
The United States Space Force transitioned from joke to reality recently when the House authorized its establishment as part of a defense authorization bill, writes Mark R. Whittington for The Hill.
Dec 17th, 2019
The aeroshell for the Mars 2020 rover was designed and built at Lockheed Martin Space near Denver and is comprised of two parts, the heat shield and the backshell.
Mars 2020 rover aeroshell brought to launch site
Built by Lockheed Martin the aeroshell will encapsulate and protect the Mars 2020 rover during its deep space cruise to Mars.
Dec 16th, 2019
Vorago 13 Dec 2019 5df2b88db21b2
Radiation-hardened microcontroller introduced by Vorago
The VA416X0 comes with and without integrated 256-kilobyte non-volatile memory, Vorago HARDSIL technology, and space-saving semiconductor technology.
Dec 13th, 2019
Northrop Grumman&rsquo;s OmegA rocket will launch up to two satellites manufactured by Saturn Satellite Networks in the spring of 2021.
Northrop's OmegA rocket gets its first customer
The rocket’s inaugural flight scheduled for spring 2021.
Dec 12th, 2019
U 2433243 960 720
House-passed NDAA authorizes 'Space Force'
The establishment of the U.S. Space Force as the sixth armed service of the United States, under the Air Force, fulfills one of Trump’s most high-profile requests, reports CNBC.
Dec 12th, 2019