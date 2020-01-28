What exactly is the Space Force?

The Space Force officially came into existence on December 20, 2019, when the NDAA guaranteeing its funding was signed into law, writes Charlotte Kiang for Forbes.

Jan 28th, 2020
GPS III SV02 is the second GPS III satellite designed and built by Lockheed Martin to help the Air Force modernize today&apos;s Global Positioning System (GPS) constellation with new technology and capabilities. The Space Force will be tasked with protecting assets like this in the future.
GPS III SV02 is the second GPS III satellite designed and built by Lockheed Martin to help the Air Force modernize today's Global Positioning System (GPS) constellation with new technology and capabilities. The Space Force will be tasked with protecting assets like this in the future.
Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON - Last Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted out the new logo for the United States Space Force, a new service branch of the U.S. military within the Department of the Air Force. President Trump first announced the new Space Force in 2018, and its creation was made official with Space Policy Directive-4 in February 2019. The Space Force officially came into existence on December 20, 2019, when the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) guaranteeing its funding was signed into law, writes Charlotte Kiang for ForbesContinue reading original article

The Intelligent Aerospace take:

January 28, 2020-Military concerns in space weren't ignored prior to the foundation of the U.S. Space Force, which operates under the umbrella of the Air Force like the Marine Corps is a part of the Department of the Navy. The USAF's purview included space assets as part of the Air Force Space Command (AFSC). The AFSC oversaw GPS systems, Delta and Atlas rocket systems, and defense weather equipment. The Pentagon expects roughly 15,000 officers, enlisted, and civilian workers will be under the Space Force umbrella.

Charlotte Kiang, herself a former rocket scientist, writes for Forbes that "Until the Space Force grows beyond its U.S. Air Force roots, it will be impossible to predict its role or its long-term impact on U.S. government and military operations. In the near term, business will likely proceed as usual while the new branch finds its footing."

Related: The Space Force has gone from joke to reality

Related: House passes massive defense bill, authorizing a Space Force as the sixth armed service of the US

Related: Lockheed Martin opens space training, simulation and development facility

Jamie Whitney, Associate Editor
Intelligent Aerospace

More in SATCOM
Tyvak-0129 6U nanosatellite featuring TRL 9 next-generation spacecraft technologies
Lockheed Martin launches smart satellite enabling space mesh networking
Experimental nanosat payload developed in nine months tests new software-defined mission, on-board multi-core processing and orbital cloud communications.
Jan 16th, 2020
Spec 55 Low Fluoride Wire Ret 300dpi Yel Wire
TE Connectivity launches SPEC 55 LF wire and cable for space applications
SPEC 55 LF exceeds MIL-SPEC standards for outgassing and scrap abrasion.
Jan 16th, 2020
Content Dam Mae Online Articles 2018 11 Hypersonics 7 Nov 2018
Surface damage to vehicles traveling at hypersonic speeds from ice and dust particles
Each tiny collision makes the surface material vulnerable to damage, according to SciTechDaily.com.
Jan 13th, 2020
Northrop Grumman was awarded $302 million for continued sustainment and modification of the Joint STARS fleet by the U.S. Air force. The Joint STARS fleet has completed more than 150,000 hours in support of combatant commands worldwide.
Northrop Grumman continues Joint STARS work for US Air Force
The 2020 contract executes the TSSR program for the E-8C Joint STARS fleet with Northrop Grumman as the prime systems integrator of all nine components of support and sustainment.
Jan 10th, 2020
The Boeing-built core stage of NASA&rsquo;s first Space Launch System (SLS) deep space exploration rocket arrives at the agency&rsquo;s Pegasus barge on Jan. 8 after rolling out of the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.
Boeing delivers first stage for space launch system to NASA
Teams at Stennis Space Center prepare for core stage hot-fire testing ahead of Artemis I lunar mission.
Jan 9th, 2020
The French Arm&eacute;e de l&apos;Air started off the Paris Air Show in June.
A look back at the biggest aerospace stories of 2019
Boeing Max grounded, 'Space Force' takes flight, and announcements galore at the Paris Air Show - 2019's top stories.
Jan 6th, 2020
Cheops Sc Rendering June2014
CHEOPS satellite successfully launched on Soyuz
CHEOPS is the first exoplanetary mission of the European Space Agency and it is also the first satellite built by Airbus in Spain for ESA.
Dec 18th, 2019
The Ultra Long Endurance Aircraft Platform (Ultra LEAP) consists of a high-performance, cost-effective, sport-class commercial airframe converted to a fully automated system with autonomous takeoff and landing capabilities. The Air Force Research Laboratory has successfully completed initial flight tests for the UAS with a customizable suite of ISR tools that supports extended missions.
AFRL successfully completes 2.5 day flight of Ultra LEAP platform
The Ultra Long Endurance Aircraft Platform (Ultra LEAP) consists of a sport-class commercial airframe converted to a fully automated system with autonomous takeoff and landing capabilities.
Dec 18th, 2019
Starlink Satcom 17 Dec 2019 5df91c90c7377
Air Force to capitalize on commercial SATCOM networking
Commercial communications satellites under development may reduce SATCOM costs to the military, enhance reliability, and boost data throughput, writes John Keller for Military & Aerospace Electronics.
Dec 18th, 2019
305787 Jcsat 18 702 Kacific 3x Hi Res
Boeing-built satellite expands Asia-Pacific internet access
The satellite will deliver internet services to a potential market comprising hundreds of millions of people in more than 25 countries.
Dec 17th, 2019
Artist impression of ClearSpace-1.
ESA commissions world’s first space debris removal
Supported within ESA’s new Space Safety program, the aim is to contribute actively to cleaning up space, while also demonstrating the technologies needed for debris removal.
Dec 17th, 2019
GPS III SV02 is the second GPS III satellite designed and built by Lockheed Martin to help the Air Force modernize today&apos;s Global Positioning System (GPS) constellation with new technology and capabilities. The Space Force will be tasked with protecting assets like this in the future.
The Space Force has gone from joke to reality
The United States Space Force transitioned from joke to reality recently when the House authorized its establishment as part of a defense authorization bill, writes Mark R. Whittington for The Hill.
Dec 17th, 2019
The aeroshell for the Mars 2020 rover was designed and built at Lockheed Martin Space near Denver and is comprised of two parts, the heat shield and the backshell.
Mars 2020 rover aeroshell brought to launch site
Built by Lockheed Martin the aeroshell will encapsulate and protect the Mars 2020 rover during its deep space cruise to Mars.
Dec 16th, 2019
Vorago 13 Dec 2019 5df2b88db21b2
Radiation-hardened microcontroller introduced by Vorago
The VA416X0 comes with and without integrated 256-kilobyte non-volatile memory, Vorago HARDSIL technology, and space-saving semiconductor technology.
Dec 13th, 2019