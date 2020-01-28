GPS III SV02 is the second GPS III satellite designed and built by Lockheed Martin to help the Air Force modernize today's Global Positioning System (GPS) constellation with new technology and capabilities. The Space Force will be tasked with protecting assets like this in the future.

WASHINGTON - Last Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted out the new logo for the United States Space Force, a new service branch of the U.S. military within the Department of the Air Force. President Trump first announced the new Space Force in 2018, and its creation was made official with Space Policy Directive-4 in February 2019. The Space Force officially came into existence on December 20, 2019, when the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) guaranteeing its funding was signed into law, writes Charlotte Kiang for Forbes. Continue reading original article

The Intelligent Aerospace take:

January 28, 2020-Military concerns in space weren't ignored prior to the foundation of the U.S. Space Force, which operates under the umbrella of the Air Force like the Marine Corps is a part of the Department of the Navy. The USAF's purview included space assets as part of the Air Force Space Command (AFSC). The AFSC oversaw GPS systems, Delta and Atlas rocket systems, and defense weather equipment. The Pentagon expects roughly 15,000 officers, enlisted, and civilian workers will be under the Space Force umbrella.

Charlotte Kiang, herself a former rocket scientist, writes for Forbes that "Until the Space Force grows beyond its U.S. Air Force roots, it will be impossible to predict its role or its long-term impact on U.S. government and military operations. In the near term, business will likely proceed as usual while the new branch finds its footing."

Related: The Space Force has gone from joke to reality

Related: House passes massive defense bill, authorizing a Space Force as the sixth armed service of the US

Related: Lockheed Martin opens space training, simulation and development facility

Jamie Whitney, Associate Editor

Intelligent Aerospace