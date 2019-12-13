U.S. government and Citadel Defense collaborate on counter drone solutions at live events

Dec 13th, 2019
Citadel Homeland Protect V3

SAN DIEGO – Citadel Defense has worked with three undisclosed U.S. government agencies for six months to deploy counter drone technology that meets regulatory, safety, and critical infrastructure protection requirements. Throughout the pilot program, Citadel’s Titan technology has been successfully operated in real-world missions for CUAS protection at live events throughout the continental United States.

Designed and developed in the United States, Citadel’s Titan is part of an ecosystem of counter drone capabilities that cost-effectively addresses U.S. Senate and Congressional requests for safe national security protection from nefarious or careless drone use in 2020.

Citadel’s technology applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to reliably detect, identify, track (coming soon), and defeat unauthorized drones that pose a threat. The Titan has been effectively used for on-demand, marquee event, VIP, port, and critical infrastructure protection under the pilot. Continued purchases of Citadel’s technology, highlight the U.S. Government’s commitment to rapidly field commercially available technology to address urgent national security challenges where solutions do not exist.

Drones have been difficult to defend and protect against. They are easily purchased, adapted for weaponization, can execute cybersecurity attacks, and can be extremely dangerous in wrong or careless hands. While other companies have focused on solutions that only address fixed locations, Citadel continues to build solutions alongside government agencies that address their dynamic and always changing threat environment.

