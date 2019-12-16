Report on 537 anti-drone systems shows how wild the market has become

From jamming rifles to ground installations that fire nets, a new report lays out the expansive Wild West of anti-drone tech, writes Matthew Gault for Vice.

Dec 16th, 2019
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, N.Y., - Drones are everywhere. Military drones buzz war zones dropping missiles; surveillance drones hover above neighborhoods, looking for anything out of place; even now, commercial drones hide in holiday wrapping, waiting for excited enthusiasts to fly them in a park, writes Matthew Gault for ViceContinue reading original article

The Intelligent Aerospace take:

December 16, 2019-The counter unmanned aerial system (CUAS) market is booming, and there are myriad methods to the task of taking troublesome drones - or swarms of them - out of the sky. They range from physically stopping the UAS from being able to fly with a net launched from the ground to affecting the UAS' ability to communicate with the ground-based pilot.

“People need to be aware of the products that are out there and also be aware of the significant challenges in the use of those products,” Arthur Holland Michel, founder of the Center for the Study of the Drone and author of its report, told Vice. “This is an immature and dynamic industry. There’s a lot of room for growth.”

The report from Bard College is an interesting look at this booming sector.

Jamie Whitney, Associate Editor
Intelligent Aerospace

