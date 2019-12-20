Combat Proven Technologies launches Mini Micro Data Link System

The M2DLS is an advanced single unit digital data link system specifically designed for micro and small size platforms which are sensitive to size, weight and power (SWaP).

SAN DIEGO - Combat Proven Technologies (CP Tech) has launched the Mini Micro Data Link System (M2DLS). The M2DLS is an advanced single unit digital data link system specifically designed for micro and small size platforms which are sensitive to size, weight and power (SWaP).

An effective solution for most requirements known today, this system uses open architecture and enables full duplex wideband, digital link, error correction techniques and high-rate communication in the Uplink (UPL) and Downlink (DNL) channels. The M2DLS can downlink real-time video images, LAN, serial data and information from most available sensors. It combines proven technologies and standards with advanced algorithms, to provide reliability and high performance, for the harshest conditions. The M2DLS provides full duplex digital communication. This makes it suitable for applications such as usage in drones and loitering munitions.

For more information, please visit https://cp-techusa.com/.


